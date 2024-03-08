Toyota PHL secures BOC accreditation

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) said it is set to enjoy more trade-related advantages, such as simplified customs processes, under a program of the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

TMP, the country’s leading automotive company and the second top importer in 2023, said it recently received its accreditation from the government and became one of the pioneer organizations to be certified as Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Level 2.

Under AEO Level 2, TMP said it “will be granted the advantages of simplified customs processes and priority through a dedicated processing lane, advance clearance, periodic lodgment, one-time exemption certificate and expedited customs clearance for exports.”

TMP said the BOC’s Authorized Economic Operator program is a custom-to-business partnership that aims to promote legitimate trade facilitation and provide “seamless” movement of goods through secure international supply chains.

An accreditation certifies that TMP underwent a “rigorous” process of assessment and validation as well as met the general and security criteria of the BOC in accordance with the World Customs Organization (WCO) Framework of Standards to Secure and Facilitate Global Trade (SAFE Framework).

The company said in a statement that these perks are on top of the Level 1 benefits TMP has been receiving, including exemption from renewal of BOC accreditation, self-assessment of duty and tax liability, acceptance of goods declaration consistent with TMP’s trade documents, and access to a dedicated help desk.

TMP said it became the first AEO-certified organization in the Philippines for achieving Level 1 accreditation back in 2022 pointing to the firm’s “strong compliance” with global trade standards and commitment to total quality assurance for Toyota customers.

Based on the Customs Administrative Order (CAO) No. 5-2017, among the goals of the AEO Program is to provide benefits to accredited members of the AEO Program, by way of incentive to customs stakeholders with “high level of compliance” with customs rules and regulations on import and export clearance and cargo security.

At the same event, the BOC also recognized TMP for being the country’s second top importer as it remitted P44 billion in duties and taxes to the agency’s “positive collection” in 2023.

As the firm with the biggest automotive manufacturing, sales, and distribution businesses in the country, TMP said it operates with several major BOC ports including the Port of Batangas (POB), Manila International Container Port and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Located close to its Batangas Vehicle Center, TMP said the POB serves as the firm’s gateway in importing automotive products such as Toyota and Lexus vehicle models, multi-sourced parts for production, and service parts from the Asia Pacific region.

“Moreover, the POB is a significant link to Toyota’s supply chain as it serves as a channel to distribute automotive products to Toyota’s dealerships in Visayas and Mindanao, and to export original equipment manufacturer parts and components produced by Toyota export parts supplies,” TMP said.

A joint report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers Association of the Philippines Inc. (Campi) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed that Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. continued to dominate the local market with a 47.2-percent share as it sold 16,093 units in January 2024.

In 2023, TMP was also the market leader as it sold 200,031 units, equivalent to a 46.54- percent share.