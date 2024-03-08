The woman behind MR.DIY’s 500 stores strong

MR.DIY Philippines celebrates remarkable milestone under the leadership of CEO Roselle Andaya.

AS the world celebrates International Women’s Day, MR.DIY Philippines proudly spotlights the remarkable achievements of its Chief Executive Officer, Roselle Andaya, in spearheading the company’s exponential growth.

With a steadfast commitment to excellence, Andaya has led MR.DIY Philippines to the remarkable milestone of 500 stores nationwide within just five and a half years, solidifying its position as a leader in the local retail landscape.

In an exclusive interview, Roselle Andaya shares insights into her journey from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer, her commitment to inclusivity, the significance of reaching the 500-store milestone, and her mantra for aspiring leaders.

Inspiring Growth and Leadership

Reflecting on her journey, Andaya recounts her rise from Chief Operating Officer to Chief Executive Officer as truly remarkable. Throughout three and a half years with 200 operational MR.DIY stores under her tenure as COO, Andaya’s leadership and dedication were pivotal in her advancement to the CEO role. Her commitment to excellence and her adeptness in overcoming challenges with resilience have played a crucial role in shaping the company’s growth trajectory.

Andaya remarks, “It has been an incredibly rewarding and fulfilling experience, filled with challenges and opportunities for growth. Overall, it has been an amazing journey, and I am grateful for the trust and support of the team that has propelled me to this position.”

Championing Inclusivity

At MR.DIY, inclusivity is not just a value—it’s a way of life. Andaya emphasizes the company’s commitment to fostering an environment where diversity is celebrated and everyone feels valued and respected. Andaya states, “Gender equality is a prime example of this. We’re proud to have broken barriers, demonstrating our commitment to inclusivity and providing equal opportunities for all.”

MR.DIY, founded by two Malaysian-Chinese brothers, championed inclusivity by appointing its first female COO, subsequently ascending to the first female CEO globally—which is Ms. Andaya. This not only highlights their commitment to equal opportunities but also sets a precedent for hiring female leaders across different countries, emphasizing their dedication to inclusivity and diversity at MR.DIY.

500 Stores Strong: A Testament to Success

Reaching 500 stores in just five and a half years showcases MR.DIY Philippines’ unparalleled success and dedication to Filipino families. Each 600 sqm store, strategically positioned within local communities, offers accessible solutions with 18,000 home improvement products, embodying MR.DIY’s commitment to quality and affordability.

This achievement is fueled by various factors. Firstly, MR.DIY’s commitment to high-quality products at exceptional value resonates with consumers, aligning with its motto of “Always Low Prices.” Secondly, strategically placed stores enhance customer accessibility nationwide. Additionally, an efficient supply chain ensures timely product availability, enhancing the overall customer experience. Lastly, a cohesive organizational structure fosters innovation and growth, sustaining the company’s momentum. Andaya emphasizes the significance of this milestone, stating, “Being ‘500 Stores Strong’ reflects our brand’s robust growth, deepening impact, and steadfast dedication to serving communities nationwide.”

A Mantra for Aspiring Leaders

Looking forward, Andaya plans to use her achievements to empower others. “Beyond becoming CEO, I aim to share my knowledge and experiences,” she said. Through initiatives like the Filipina CEO Circle, Andaya hopes to encourage and develop future women leaders, bringing positive change to society.

Aspiring leaders find inspiration in Andaya’s motto, “Lead by Accountability.” This principle stresses responsibility, integrity, and transparency in leadership, guiding individuals to success both professionally and personally.

Andaya’s journey exemplifies resilience, determination, and the value of leadership that embraces diversity. As MR.DIY Philippines marks its milestone of 500 stores, Andaya’s forward-thinking vision continues to motivate, fostering a future that prioritizes inclusivity and equity.

In the spirit of International Women’s Day, MR.DIY Philippines celebrates Roselle Andaya and her remarkable contributions to the company’s success, embodying the ethos of leadership, empowerment, and inclusivity.

To know more about MR.DIY’s milestones, head to MR.DIY’s official website at www.mrdiy.com/ph or follow /mrdiyPH on Facebook, and @mrdiy.philippines on Instagram and TikTok. You can also check out MR.DIY’s stores nationwide here: https://www.mrdiy.com/ph/storelocator.