Supply shock series fuels inflation–BSP

AS the economy is shelled by more supply shocks than before, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) admitted that monetary policy has become quite a challenge.

In a recent forum hosted by the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (Finex), BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said supply shocks such as higher oil and food prices increase inflation.

This would eventually create second-round effects such as wage hikes whose effects on inflation do not dissipate quickly. Combatting second-round effects is being done by the BSP through the appropriate monetary policy.

“The difference between the economy we now have and the economy we used to have is the dominance of supply shocks that’s hitting us,” Remolona said.

“The thing about the second-round effects is they’re asymmetric. So the oil price will come down, but the second-round effects don’t. They’re sticky downwards. And that’s what we worry about. Which means we can’t just look through supply shocks,” he explained.

These supply shocks, Remolona said, include increased electricity rates; higher transport charges, oil prices, food prices; and strong El Niño weather conditions.

Based on the February inflation data, electricity, gas, and other fuel prices increased 0.4 percent on a month-on-month basis but contracted 4.3 percent on a year-on-year comparison.

Transport costs overall increased 1.3 percent on a monthly basis and 1.2 percent on a yearly basis. The largest increase was in passenger transport services which increased 0.1 percent month-on-month and 2.8 percent year-on-year.

Food prices, meanwhile, posted a month-on-month growth of 0.3 percent and a yaer-on-year growth of 4.8 percent in February 2024.

Rice inflation posted the highest increase in inflation of 23.7 percent on an annual basis and 1 percent growth on a monthly basis.

National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa earlier said rice prices accounted for 49 percent or 1.6 percentage points of the inflation of all income households and 79 percent or 3.3 percentage points of the 4.2 percent inflation experienced by the poorest Filipinos. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/06/high-rice-prices-cited-in-3-4-february-inflation/).

“In our analysis of the supply shocks is that the supply shocks lead to inflation expectations. The oil price goes up. People think other prices will also go up,” Remolona said.

“Because oil, of course, is an input to the production of many things. And so prices go up for those other things. We call those things second-round effects,” he added.

Initially, Remolona said, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) did not share the views of the BSP. He said the IMF told the BSP to “look through supply shocks.”

However, he said, the IMF has since amended their views and are now helping the BSP strategize against supply shocks.

Part of what is helping the BSP in monetary policy is the fact that it is an inflation-targeting central bank. This helps, he said, anchor inflation expectations.

“Once you have inflation that’s well-anchored, then you are able to more easily manage second-round effects. We worry about whether inflation will remain well-anchored,” Remolona said.

“We worry about risks of de-anchoring every time we meet as a monetary board. So that’s the new monetary policy strategy or the new monetary policy framework that we follow,” he added.

Earlier, Remolona told reporters that the monetary authorities do not expect any rate cuts soon.

However, he said it is also unlikely that the Monetary Board, the highest policy-making body of the BSP, will increase rates further.

Remolona said the proposal to increase minimum wages lodged at the Senate of the Philippines and the House of Representatives would be considered a supply shock to the economy. (https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/03/07/too-soon-to-declare-victory-vs-inflation/).

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





