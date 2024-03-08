SSS retirement payouts hit P156.7B; fewer unemployment benefits tapped

STATE-RUN pension fund Social Security System (SSS) announced on Friday that its benefits for unemployed SSS members fell by 4.9 percent, indicating an improvement in the Philippine labor market.

According to SSS, about 64,000 unemployed members were given P914.1 million in 2023 compared to the P961.4 million released to 75,000 members in the previous year.

“This is also a reflection of the continuing improvement in the Philippine labor market with the unemployment rate reaching its lowest levels last year,” SSS Vice President for Benefits Administration Division Joy A. Villacorta said.

Meanwhile, SSS released a total of P156.7 billion of retirement benefits to 2.2 million members last year, making it the most availed benefit of the pension fund.

Of the 4.7 million benefits the SSS disbursed to its pensioners, members and their beneficiaries in 2023, 47 percent, or nearly half, received retirement benefits, Villacosta said.

The amount of retirement benefits the SSS released went up by 10.7 percent from the P141.5-billion retirement benefits given in the previous year.

The majority of its payees, or at around 87.46 percent of the total, are pensioners, Villacorta added.

The SSS official explained that members who paid at least 120 monthly contributions will get a lifetime monthly pension while those with less than 120 monthly contributions will receive a one-time lump sum amount.

A retirement benefit is a cash benefit granted to a member of SSS who can no longer work due to old age.

Death benefits

Meanwhile, death benefits came in second for the most availed SSS benefit last year with a total release of P70.1 billion to 1.4 million beneficiaries.

This is slightly lower than the P70.2-billion death benefits to 1.3 million beneficiaries in 2022, Villacosta said.

Beneficiaries of deceased members with 36 monthly contributions will be entitled to a monthly pension, while beneficiaries of those with less than 36 monthly contributions will get a one-time lump sum amount.

SSS also disbursed a total of P14.1 billion to 357,000 members in 2023, which rose by 9.6 percent from the P12.9 billion it released in 2022.

Female members who have paid at least three monthly contributions in the last 12 months before the semester of childbirth, miscarriage, or emergency termination of pregnancy can avail of the maternity benefit, as provided in the Expanded Maternity Leave Law (EMLL).

Furthermore, SSS released over P7.5 billion to over 130,000 members who became disabled, either partially or totally, in 2023.

Members who have paid at least 36 monthly contributions are qualified to get a monthly disability pension, while those with less than 36 monthly contributions will be granted a lump sum amount, Villacosta said.

SSS also granted P4.8 billion of funeral benefits to 211,000 payees and sickness benefits with P3.2 billion to 376,000 members.

Claimants of deceased members with 36 or more monthly contributions may receive P20,000 to P60,000 depending on the number and amount of contributions paid by the member. The funeral benefit, meanwhile, arising from the death of a member who paid less than 36 monthly contributions is fixed at P12,000.

Sickness benefit is a daily cash allowance paid for the number of days a member cannot work due to sickness or injury. ###