Right-of-way issues hound Metro Manila subway–DOTr

TRANSPORTATION Secretary Jaime Bautista on Thursday admitted that the agency is hounded by right-of-way issues in its bid to complete the Metro Manila Subway.

He said several homeowners are opposed to the subway’s alignment. There is also a building that the Department of Education (DepEd) owns that will be affected by the alignment.

Bautista noted that the building is an “important cultural property.”

“Aayusin muna natin ‘yan…isa sa major issues na hinaharap ngayon [We will resolve that first…one of the major issues we are facing],” he said.

The agency started lowering the tunnel boring machines at the subway’s North Avenue station in Quezon City on Thursday.

At present the project has an “overall progress rate” of 40 percent, according to Subway Project Manager Mikee Mendoza.

“It corresponds to the design, right-of-way procurement, and construction,” she said.

However, the construction progress is only at 11 percent. This includes the construction of posts, tunneling works, and concourses for the stations of East Valenzuela, Quirino Highway, Tandang Sora, and North Avenue.

Transportation Undersecretary for Railways Jeremy Regino noted that the agency will double down on the acquisition of easement with the filing of petitions for expropriation considered to be the “last resort.”

“We have now shortened the negotiation process. If there will be no agreement, we will have to file expropriation proceedings but without prejudice to continue with the negotiations,” Regino said.

Currently, the government has secured 55 percent of the right-of-way for the subway.

“We are on top of these, we are expecting we should be able to resolve all these right-of-way issues in due time. But still, we’re expecting that we should be able to complete this project by 2029,” Bautista said.

Due to the slow progress in the acquisition of right of way, the government had to delay the award of Contract Packages (CP) 105, 108, 109 to the third quarter of 2024.

CP 105 refers to the package that involves the underground stations in Kalayaan Avenue and Bonifacio Global City; CP 108, Lawton and Senate-DepEd Stations; and CP 109, the Naia Terminal 3 station.

“We first have to secure the right-of-way, because it will be our problem when we enter into a contract with a contractor when we still have issues on right-of-way; the project might not start on time, there will be a prolongation,” Bautista said.

So far, the DOTr has awarded four contract packages for the project: CP 101 for the first four stations mentioned above; CP 102 for Quezon Avenue and East Avenue; CP 103 for Anonas to Camp Aguinaldo; and CP 104 for Ortigas to Shaw Boulevard.

The first underground railway in the country, the subway is envisioned to be a 33-kilometer railway system that will connect Valenzuela City to Pasay City with a spur line at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 3 in Paranaque City.

The whole system is expected to be finished by 2029.