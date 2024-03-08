PHL recovers SG, Canadian markets as inbound tourists reach 1.23 million

OVER 1.23 million international travelers arrived in the Philippines from January to March 4 this year, up almost 23 percent than the same period in 2023. Data from the Department of Tourism (DOT) showed the latest arrivals were about 82 percent of the arrivals in January to February 2019, prior to the spread of Covid-19 across the globe.

Of total arrivals this year, foreign tourists accounted for 1.16 million, or some 94.5 percent, while the rest at 67,686, were overseas Filipinos, or Philippine passport holders permanently residing abroad, which could mean dual citizens or a few probably continuing to hold on to solely to their Filipino citizenship.

According to its Visitor Sample Survey in January 2024, the DOT estimated inbound tourism receipts reached $652.3 million, up slightly by 4.84 percent from the $622.14 million in January 2023. January 2024 receipts were some 21 percent less than the $821.44 million earned in pre-pandemic January 2019.

According to its National Tourism Development Plan 2022-2028, the DOT is targeting international arrivals to reach 7.7 million and inbound receipts of P505 billion ($8.92 billion at P56.57:$1), under its baseline scenario.

South Korea is top source market

Speaking at the opening of the Philippine Pavilion in ITB Berlin, where she led a 60-man delegation composed of government officials, Philippine tour operators, hotels, and resorts, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said, “I would like to express my profound gratitude first to all our Philippine sellers who continue to champion Philippine tourism…. Our presence at ITB Berlin underscores our shared commitment to elevating and expanding the demand for Philippine tourism. As one united Philippines delegation, we will showcase to the world the very best qualities of the Philippines—our distinct culture, our unique product offerings, and of course, our greatest asset—the warmth and love of the Filipino people.”

Compared to the January-February 2019 arrivals, this year’s data indicated a recovery in Singaporean and Canadian arrivals, and solid performances from Australia, South Korea, and the United States.

Of total arrivals in the Philippines this year, South Korea remains the top source market with 349,956, just 3 percent less than those who arrived in January-February 2019. It was followed by the US with 195,603 (-4.1 percent); mainland China with 85,876 (-71.88 percent); Japan with 73,159 (-34.64 percent); and Canada with 50,555 (up 0.28 percent).

The rest of the visitors came from Australia with 50,488 (a 1.97-percent dip from January-February 2019); Taiwan with 42,955 (-18 percent); the United Kingdom with 30,507 (-13.3 percent); Singapore with 25,253 (up 4.24 percent); and Germany with 20,816 (-8.1 percent).

Travel growth may level out—expert

Meanwhile, ITB Berlin is the world’s largest travel trade fair, where the Philippines Pavilion this year shined the spotlight on Bohol, Siquijor, Cebu, Camiguin, and Ilocos Sur. Guests at the Philippine Pavilion were regaled by performances from the Loboc Children’s Choir from Bohol and Kalumon Performers from Davao. Visitors also got to try on the traditional Filipino baro’t saya by designer Avel Bacudio, as they posed with Vigan as backdrop.

The travel trade fair was held from March 5 to 7 at the Messe Berlin, and featured 5,500 exhibitors from 170 countries. Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the UN World Tourism Organization, reported that international travel reached 1.3 billion in 2023, up 34 percent from 2022, and 88 percent of the volume in 2019.

While many countries have recovered from the pandemic tourism slump, an expert warned that travel growth may level out. Charuta Fadnis, vice president of tourism market research company Phocuswright said, “Pent-up demand has been satisfied.”

She said international spending reached $2 trillion last year, back to pre-pandemic levels. However, she pointed out these inbound receipts were largely due to an increase in prices rather than an increase in travelers.