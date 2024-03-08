PBBM says to back Asean membership of Australia

CITING the “active” role of Australia in supporting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he will back its membership in the regional bloc.

In an interview with reporters in Melbourne, Australia, the chief executive recognized the contribution of Australia in supporting Asean initiatives.

During his intervention during the Asean-Australia Special Summit Leaders’ Plenary Session, the President thanked Australia for its support for Asean-led mechanism in the last 50 years.

“And for all intents and purposes, really, in all but name, they are already members of Asean. Yes, I think they would be very welcome to join Asean,” Marcos said.

He made the pronouncement after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ebrahim said he is open to Australia becoming a part of Australia.

“Well, I cannot see why that would not be a good idea. Australia has already been a very active part of Asean,” Marcos said.

Established in 1967, Asean currently has 10 member states namely, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei Darussalam, Viet Nam, Lao PDR, Myanmar, and the Philippines.

Timor Leste is poised to become Asean’s 11th member after it was admitted “in principle” to be the regional bloc in 2022.

Under the Asean charter, a state applying to its member must comply with the following criteria: located in the recognized geographical region of Southeast Asia; recognized by all Asean Members; must agree to be bound and to abide by the Charter; and has the ability and willingness to carry out the obligations of membership.

The admission of an applicant will be decided by consensus by the Asean summit upon the recommendation of the Asean Coordinating Council.

Even without the membership, Australia is strengthening its ties with Asean through its Asean-Australia Plan of Action 2025-2029.