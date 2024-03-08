Paid day-off for Organon employees on Int’l Women’s Day; employees encouraged to focus on their health

On March 8, 2024, Organon declared paid time off for all employees to focus on their health and well-being; and invited other organizations to help drive progress in women’s health

Manila, Philippines, March 8, 2024 – For the third consecutive year, global women’s healthcare company Organon has provided paid time off for all employees on International Women’s Day (IWD) in service of women’s health. It declared March 8 a company holiday to recognize the growing health concerns of women and the gender disparity in healthcare.

“As a women’s health company, we make it our responsibility to listen to the needs of women. Based on our findings, we learned that women are finding it harder than ever to make the time to care for even their most basic health needs,” said Mr. Emmanuel Tiglao, Organon Philippines Commercial Director. “Organon recognizes the need to prioritize women’s full body care, including annual exams, to support their overall health and wellness. We took upon the initiative to address this internally to our employees.”

Organon launched with a commitment to elevate women’s health across the globe. Now in its third year as a company, with 10,000 employees around the world and 1,000 in the Asia-Pacific region, has once again made IWD a company holiday that encourages employees, both male and female, to focus on their health and wellbeing. Whether that’s thinking about how they can improve their health or simply relaxing for a day.

Women will spend an average of nine years in poor health—25% more than men. It further found that the health gap in women equates to 75 million years of lost life due to poor health, or seven days per woman per year. To help bridge this gap, Organon is committed to investing in innovation that focuses on addressing the critical concerns in women’s health.

“At Organon, we put women at the center of everything we do. We believe that women are the backbone of our society, and for our communities to thrive, we must make her health a priority,” said Carole Lopez, Organon Market Access, Policy, Communications Lead. “We invite other organizations, governments, institutions, and individuals to join us in creating a better and healthier every day for women.”

Organon is a global healthcare company that puts a strong focus on women’s everyday health needs. Its company portfolio spans more than 60 medicines and products delivered to patients across 140 markets around the world.

Envisioning a better and healthier every day for women, Organon is on an unending journey to improve women’s health needs, with a steadfast belief that it brings the world closer to closing the inequity gap. For more information, visit https://www.organon.com.