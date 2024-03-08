NUSTAR hatches plans for family-friendly Easter festivities

This Easter, NUSTAR Resort and Casino invites guests to a whimsical journey down the rabbit hole with The Mad Hatter’s Easter Tea Party at the NUSTAR Convention Center. Step into a Wonderland-inspired world and experience a celebration filled with eccentric décor, diverse activities and entertainment, and delightful surprises.

The Mad Hatter’s Easter Tea Party

Join The Mad Hatter’s Easter Tea Party at the NUSTAR Convention Center on March 31. Gates and food kiosks will open at 11 a.m., while games and entertainment will start at 2 p.m. Guests can look forward to a magic show with balloon twisting, special performances, an Easter egg hunt, and more.

Tickets are priced at Php2,100 net for children 6 years old and above, with a 50% discount for kids aged 3 to 5. Rates are inclusive of access to entertainment facilities and one meal stub for each food kiosk.

Every accompanying guardian will be charged Php700 net, inclusive of access to entertainment facilities only.

Wonderland Retreat

Take advantage of Fili Hotel’s Easter week promo and enjoy room rates starting at Php15,000, with complimentary buffet breakfast for two at Fili Café, plus two complimentary Easter Tea Party tickets, and a 10% discount for additional tickets to the party.

Book from February 15 to April 1, 2024 and stay from March 24 to April 1, 2024.

Reserve through https://bit.ly/FiliHotelCebuBooking, via email at reservations.fili@nustar.com.ph, or through NUSTAR’s trunkline at (032) 888 8282.

Sip into Spring

Hop into Wonderland with Fili Lobby Lounge’s Hoppy Float, a frothy fusion of Coke, white chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and marshmallow.

Tea Time Treasure

The Mad Hatter’s Easter Tea Party spread includes this delightful carrot cheesecake, which is both rich and comforting. Grab a slice or a whole cake, available from March 15 to 31, 2024 at the Fili Lobby Lounge.

Sweet Spring Surprises

Sweeten the celebration with these Easter-themed chocolate sculptures, handcrafted to satisfy every sweet tooth. Baskets filled with chocolate eggs, as well as giant chocolate eggs and bunnies are available from March 15 to 31, 2024 at the Fili Lobby Lounge.

Art Eggs-plosion

Kids and kids at heart can unleash their inner artist and bring out their palette of pastels to make egg-citing art. Eggs, coloring materials, placemats, and aprons will be provided. Catch this daily activity from March 15 to 31, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Easter Bounty

Feast on an array of exquisite dishes at Fili Café’s Brunch Affair every Sunday, or at its lunch buffet. For the month of March, guests can enjoy a 25% discount on Sunday brunch and on the regular lunch buffet, except on Easter Sunday, March 31.

Hippity Hop at The Mall

Add a touch of magic to the celebrations with The Mall’s Easter promo, open customers who can present to The Mall Concierge a minimum P3,000 single receipt or P5,000 accumulated receipts from the following participating outlets in NUSTAR: Abaca Baking Company, Il Primo, Barcino, Good Luck Hot Pot, Kazuwa Prime, Fina, Café Laguna, Koshima by Nonki, Peri-peri Charcoal Chicken and Sauce Bar, Starbucks, Taiwan Sha-bu Sha-bu, Tom N Toms, Yeonwha The Premium by Kaya, and Food Hall outlets.

This allows customers to pick an egg from a hat and get a chance to win tickets for two to The Mad Hatter’s Easter Tea Party on March 31, gift certificates from mall tenants, movie passes, or chocolates.

Promo period is from March 8 to 30, 2024.

Easter Thrills

Reap Easter rewards and catch all the action at NUSTAR’s Legends at Play: Quarterly Baccarat Tournament Championship which will run from March 30 to 31, 2024 at the Mass Gaming Area.

Patrons must earn 300 Rewards Points to qualify. VIP Elite members are entitled to one entry to the qualifying round. Participants can play for their share of Php1.7 million worth of gaming credits.

Easter Playtime

NUSTAR Max, the official online gaming platform of NUSTAR with over 30 sports games to choose from, offers an easy and hassle-free 24/7 gaming experience and customer support. Patrons can also look forward to live table games and e-games in the second quarter of 2024.

To sign up, visit its website at www.nustaronline.ph.

For reservations and inquiries, call NUSTAR at (032) 888 8282 or visit nustar.ph. Stay updated by following NUSTAR Cebu on Facebook and Instagram.