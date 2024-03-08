North-Diamond Consumer Goods joins Worldbex 2024

North-Diamond Consumer Goods Trading the official Philippine distributor of fleuresse a premium German bedware brand is set to make its debut in the institutional market at the Worldbex 2024 tradeshow.

The company is set to introduce its diverse array of carefully curated bed are collections sourced from Europe to Philippine institutional clients. The company sees the event as the perfect platform to introduce its products to institutional clients such as developers and hotels. It believes that there is significant market for European bedware products in the Philippines as Filipinos grow increasingly more affluent. This will in turn drive demand for higher quality, luxury goods from these more discerning consumers.

Established in 1805 by the Diereg Group, fleuresse® is the leading bedware brand in in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The company prides itself on the craftsmanship and sustainability of its products which are sourced from the finest quality raw materials globally. Of particular note is the fleuresse® Black Premium Limited Edition. This showcases a wide variation of prints and patterns to fit the personality and taste of any consumer. It also features the company’s signature TENCEL™ Lyocell technology which promises optimal comfort for the user.

One can visit the company’s booth (ETB87) at the World Trade Center East Wing B from March 14-16. For more information one can also visit the company’s webshop at www.northdiamondepsilon.com.ph