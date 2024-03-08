NHA disburses P10.7-M aid for fire victims in QC, Muntinlupa, Palawan and Tawi-Tawi

The National Housing Authority (NHA) released P10.71 million in cash assistance to fire victims in Muntinlupa, Quezon City, Palawan, and Tawi-Tawi.

The cash aid was distributed to 703 families under the NHA’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) this week.

“(The NHA) has been strengthening its coordination with various local government units, national agencies, as well as the private sector in order to fast track the implement of its mandate and to ensure safe and adequate housing for Filipinos under the Bagong Pilipinas campaign,” NHA said.

Data showed 200 families from Muntinlupa each received P10,000 financial aid each to help rebuild their damaged homes.

The beneficiaries, whose houses were destroyed by fire incidents from 2021 and 2022, were from Acero Compound, West Service Road; No. 23 Interior Purok 1; and Aquino Damaso Compound/RRSNA/PNR Site Purok 2.

Meanwhile, 135 families from Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City were also given a total of P1.35 million cash assistance at Villa España 2 Covered Court, San Isidro Calisaya Street, Barangay, Tatalon, Quezon City.

These fire-victim beneficiaries who lost their homes in a fire in February 2023, were given P10,000 each to help them recover.

The NHA Region IX also disbursed P20,000 each to 331 fire victim families in Tawi-Tawi, amounting to P6.62 million.

The 37 families who lost their homes in Coron, Palawan received P20,000 each through the NHA Region IV. The total assistance reached P740,000.

The EHAP is used to help families who lost their homes due to typhoons, floods, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, fire, industrial accidents, terrorism, or armed conflict.

When calamities strike, marginal-income families are especially vulnerable, and they can’t afford to rebuild their homes, making it necessary for families to receive assistance from the government.