‘Most House members agree RBH No. 7 would limited to amendments on public utilities, basic education and advertising’

Leaders of the House of Representatives on Thursday emphasized their commitment to preventing political amendments in the plenary debates on Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 7, which were scheduled for discussion starting Monday.

Responding to concerns raised by members of the Makabayan bloc, the leaders assured that the focus would solely be on proposed economic constitutional changes.

Deputy Majority Leader and Iloilo First District Rep. Janette Garin, who was also a deputy majority leader of the Committee of the Whole House, said the adoption of proposals that are political in nature “is very impossible.”

“I believe, talking to most members of the House, almost all are supportive of the (resolution) nearly all are in favor of limiting the resolution to three amendments (public utilities, basic education, and advertising),” she told a news briefing.

“It would be political suicide. We have repeatedly faced you and stated that the purpose of RBH 7, or economic cha-cha, is to open doors for investors, leading to a better life, more jobs, higher income, and, at the same time, more affordable utilities for us due to competition,” she emphasized.

Garin dismissed fears within the Makabayan bloc, stating that legislating with apprehension is problematic.

Addressing apprehensions, Quezon City Rep. Marvin Rillo urged the Makabayan bloc to trust their colleagues, stating that supporters of RBH No. 7 would oppose any attempts to introduce political amendments.

He emphasized that the House’s goal is to enhance economic provisions and urged trust in Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri’s leadership.

Assistant Majority Leader and Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong, invited skeptical colleagues to review the extensive hearings on RBH No. 7, emphasizing that discussions were limited to economic provisions.

He stressed the need to trust the process and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s clear focus on economic amendments.

He said the committee invited resource persons only for public utilities, education, and advertising—the areas covered by the proposed amendments.

“There was no invitation sent to any organization, individual, or maybe expert on political issues. So, I think we have to work on the basis of trust. We cannot achieve anything if, every step of the way, we always have doubts about our colleagues,” he said.

Meanwhile, the House members expressed optimism about Zubiri’s ability to garner 18 votes for the passage of RBH No. 6.

Rillo emphasized that passing RBH No. 6 would test Zubiri’s leadership and urged the Senate to prioritize the people’s interests.

Meanwhile, former Sen. Gregorio Honasan has suggested the holding of a dialogue between leaders of the House of Representatives and the Senate to push proposed economic constitutional amendments.

Honasan made the suggestion last Wednesday shortly after he expressed to the Committee of the Whole House of Representatives his support for the amendment proposals that aim to further open up the economy to foreign investments.

