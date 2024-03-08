Military cites ADF’s role in developing AFP’s counter-terror, maritime domain capabilities

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) thanked the Australian military for its assistance in developing the AFP’s counter-terrorism and maritime domain awareness capabilities.

This took place after Australian Defense Force’s (ADF) Special Operations Command (SOCOMD) chief Maj. Gen. Paul Kenny visited Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City last Wednesday where he was received by AFP Vice Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura.

“In their meeting, the two officers discussed ongoing efforts in the AFP’s shift of focus to external defense. This will include force structure changes that will affect the AFP’s special operations units,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement.

To this, Kenny expressed their openness to share their experience, specialist skills, and training.

Cordura also thanked the SOCOMD chief for their support to the AFP, especially in terms of counter-terrorism cooperation and the ADF for its assistance in enhancing maritime domain awareness.

“The real-time information [is] critical for us and the support that we get from your country could really boost our awareness and operations in these areas,” Cordura said.