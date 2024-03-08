MGreen unit breaks ground for solar power plant in Nueva Ecija 

GSEI, a subsidiary of MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen), the renewable energy arm of Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGen), has set its sights to harnessing clean and renewable energy sources to power communities and drive economic growth.

The event was graced by representatives from MGen and MGreen led by EVP and Expanding Markets Division Head Dan Neil and Government Relations and Industry Affairs First Vice President Philip Dasalla, among others.

In his speech, Dasalla reaffirmed the Company’s commitment towards securing a sustainable future by building 1,500 MW of renewable energy projects by 2030, “As part of One Meralco’s long-term sustainability agenda and as we heed to the call of the government for the attainment of 35% renewable energy target mix by 2030, we will ensure, together with our

dedicated partners, to efficiently serve the country’s growing power needs with cleaner energy in a cost-competitive manner.”

Also present at the event were representatives from its Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor SUMEC Complete Equipment and Engineering Co. Ltd. led by Jason Wang, and from the local government unit including Nueva Ecija’s 3rd District Representative Rosanna Vergara, Bongabon Mayor Ricardo Padilla and Vice Mayor Christian Binuya, and Pesa Brgy. Captain Angelito Dela Cruz. Their presence underscored the importance of collaboration in driving progress and fostering a cleaner, greener future for the generations to come.

As construction commences on the solar power plant, GSEI remains committed to upholding the highest standards of environmental sustainability, community engagement, and operational excellence.

GSEI, which is scheduled to have its commercial operations date in the first quarter of 2025, is among the winning bidders in the Department of Energy’s (DOE) second round of the Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP-2).