Marvin, Ladon rip foes, Bacyadan exits

HEAVYWEIGHT John Marvin and flyweight Rogen Ladon won by the short route on Thursday in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament for the boxing competitions for Paris 2024 at the Maria Piantanida Sports Arena in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

The 31-year-old Marvin, 31 and an English-Filipino, lost the first round, 0-5, but was a beast at work in the second and with a flurry of punches forced Iran’s Pouria Amiri to yield by referee stopped contest.

Many-time Southeast Asian Games champion Ladon did the same against Morocco’s Said Mortaji also in the second round of their men’s flyweight clash.

Marvin will face in the round of 32 Togo’s Kevin Kuadjovi while Ladon will take on Great Britain’s Kiaran McDonald in the round of 16.

McDonald also scored a referee stop contest win over Al Jaleel Ortega Jokhu of Trinidad and Tobago also on Thursday.

Welterweight Mark Ashley Fajardo and featherweight Nesthy Petecio also beat their opponents via knockout earlier in the week but on Thursday, HergieBacyadan failed live up to expectations after she lost to Brazil’s Viviana Pereira, 2-3, in a women’s middleweight bout.

Bacyadan joined to the exit lightweight Risa Pasuit to leave eight Filipino boxers still in contention of qualifying for the Paris Olympics in July.

All’s not lost for Bacyadan and Pasuit though as the second and final Olympic qualifying tournament will be hosted by Bangkok from May 23 to June 3.

Tokyo Olympics flyweight gold medalist Carlo Paalam fights as a featherweight Andray Bonilla of Mexico and flyweight Aira Villegas faces McKenzie Wright of Canada on Friday.

A total of 632 boxers—399 men and 233 women—from all over the world arevying for 28 slots in the men’s division and 21 in the women’s side in the Summer Games scheduled from July 26 to August 11.

The podium finishers in the qualifeirs will advance to Paris.

Tokyo Olympics middleweight bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial already qualified as a light heavyweight fighter in Paris