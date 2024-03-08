NEVER has there been a time when the work of an association executive has become more complex and challenging than it is now. In today’s rapidly evolving world, it is imperative for association leaders to dig deeper into an arsenal of resources to cope with these changes.

This was the premise of the recently-held webinar of the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives (PCAAE) titled “Important Mindsets for Leading through Complexity” and presented by Sharon Newport, organizational consultant, facilitator, speaker, executive coach and principal of the Washington, D.C.-based Sharon Newport, LLC.

Some of the frameworks and approaches that Sharon shared:

1. The “VUCA” Model. “VUCA” stands for “Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity,” a model which highlights the key characteristics of today’s environment. Understanding and addressing these elements can help association leaders formulate strategies better suited to the challenges they face.

2. Mindsets and Skillsets. A mindset pertains to one’s beliefs and attitudes that influence how one approaches challenges and learning while a skillset refers to the practical and tangible abilities an individual possesses which apply to specific tasks or roles. Both mindset and skillset contribute to an association leader’s overall effectiveness and success in various aspects of organizational life.

3. Culture and Strategy. Culture refers to the shared values, beliefs, norms and practices that define how members of an organization interact and work together while strategy involves a planned and deliberate course of action designed to achieve specific goals and objectives. An effective approach considers both elements, aiming to align the organization’s cultural attributes with its strategic goals to foster long-term success.

4. Change and Transformation. Change involves specific and incremental adjustments to processes, structures, or systems within an organization while transformation encompasses a broader and more comprehensive overhaul of the organization, affecting multiple dimensions such as culture, strategy, structure and processes.

5. Conflict and Integrity. Conflict refers to the disagreement or discord that arises when interests, goals, values, or opinions are incompatible among individuals or groups within an organization while integrity involves adherence to ethical principles, moral standards and values within an organization.

6. The “Scarf” Model. “Scarf” stands for “Status, Certainty, Autonomy, Relatedness and Fairness.” The “Scarf” suggests that these five social domains activate the brain’s threat or reward responses, influencing behavior, emotions and decision making. By recognizing and supporting these social factors, association leaders can create environments that promote positive interactions, collaboration and employee well-being.

7. Polarities. Polarity involves acknowledging and navigating the interplay between two seemingly opposing perspectives that are both necessary for achieving optimal performance and balance. Polarity thinking suggests that certain organizational challenges are not problems to be solved, but rather ongoing tensions to be managed. Examples include structure and flexibility, big picture and details, stability and change, grounded and visionary.

8. Technical Problems and Adaptive Challenges. Technical problems are well-defined issues that have clear and known solutions based on existing knowledge, expertise, or established procedures while adaptive challenges are complex and dynamic issues that require individuals or organizations to adapt and change their behaviors, beliefs, or ways of working.

Association leaders can choose or combine these frameworks based on the specific needs and context of their organizations. The key is to embrace a flexible and adaptive approach that aligns with the complexities of the environment in which the association operates.

