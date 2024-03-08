JCR’s investment-grade rating a ‘major win’–Recto

JAPAN Credit Rating Agency’s (JCR) latest affirmation of the Philippines’ investment-grade credit rating of “A-” opens the country’s access to cheaper financing from development partners and the international capital markets, according to Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto.

On Thursday, he described the high-credit rating with a stable outlook as a “major win” for all and a “strong vote of confidence” in the current administration’s sound economic policies.

“This allows the government to channel funds that would have otherwise been allotted for interest payments towards more development programs such as more infrastructure projects, improved social services, better health care system, and quality education,” Recto explained.

A high credit rating sends a signal of confidence to investors and creditors, resulting in lower interest rates and better returns for Philippine bonds, the DOF said in a statement.

“It also attracts more foreign direct investments into the country, which will create better employment opportunities for Filipinos,” Recto added.

The DOF said JCR’s recent affirmation of its credit rating has allowed the country to maintain its high investment-grade status across all major regional and international debt rating agencies.

The country’s economic growth, underpinned by strong domestic demand, resilience to external shocks due to its low external debt and substantial foreign exchange reserves, and a solid fiscal foundation were cited by JCR as key credit strengths, the DOF said.

The Philippine economy expanded by 5.6 percent in 2023, making it the fastest-growing economy in Asean.

The DOF added that JCR noted the country’s low government debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratios among the sovereigns rated in the A-range, which reached 60.2 percent at the end of 2023.

According to the Finance department, JCR is “optimistic” about the prospects of the Philippine economy, projecting it to further grow by about 6 percent in 2024.

This is seen to be driven by the higher demand in the tourism sector, stronger private consumption fueled by moderate inflation, and higher remittance inflows from overseas Filipinos.

The Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), the country’s first sovereign wealth fund, is also projected by the credit rating agency to support infrastructure investments in the country.

The Build Better More program, in which the government targets an annual infrastructure spending of 5 percent to 6 percent of GDP, will boost the country’s economic growth, the JCR said.

The DOF said the credit rating agency believes that the Philippine government will maintain its fiscal soundness, noting that the fiscal consolidation efforts of the current administration are on track based on the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF).