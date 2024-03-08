Icon of Mother of God ‘Softening of Evil Hearts’ visits Philippines

The miraculous icon of Mother of God “Softening of Evil Hearts” will be at the Iveron Parish of the Russian Orthodox Church at 35 Guam Street, Parañaque City on Sunday, March 10.

The icon has been continuously streaming myrrh for almost 25 years. It was an ordinary icon, bought by a resident of Moscow in an icon shop in 1998. It was consecrated on the relics of St. Matrona of Moscow, after which it began to stream myrrh.

Gradually, the icon became famous. People began to come to the house where the icon was located, and miracles began to happen. Therefore, the guardian of the icon decided to take the icon to different cities so that more people would have the opportunity to touch the source of Grace. Since then, the icon has visited many cities in Russia and dozens of other countries (Europe, USA, Australia).

Various miracles happen from the icon: healings, demons are cast out etc. During some tragic events, the icon bled (during the death of the Kursk submarine, the attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11, etc.). Myrrh and blood were repeatedly analyzed, and the miracle was documented.

The icon will be open for veneration from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and everyone is invited to witness the very rare miracle of Myrrh-streaming.

The icon will also be in the parishes of Russian Church in Tagaytay City on March 9 from 12:00 to 3 p.m. and at Siniloan on March 11 from 12:00 to 3 p.m.