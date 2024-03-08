Honor the inspiring women in our lives with essential gifts from Urbanize

March of every year is International Women’s Month, a worldwide celebration that honors women’s extraordinary contributions to society and nation building.

Apart from paying tribute to women of different stripes and backgrounds, the month-long festival also aims to champion important issues that affect women at large: domestic violence, harassment, inequality in the workplace, gender-based discrimination, and so much more. For our part, it is our duty and responsibility to protect their rights and interests, and show appreciation for their unwavering strength and spirit.

What better way to celebrate International Women’s Month than to treat them like the queens that they truly are. This month, it is only fitting to pamper the lovely women in our lives with some amazing deals and gifts to show respect for everything that they do for us.

Here’s a curated guide from Urbanize, the country’s leading lifestyle hub in the Philippines, to help us express our sincerest gestures of admiration, love, and care to the women who have played an integral part in making our lives so much better.

Lihit Lab Altna Horizontal Tool Bag

A large-capacity and convenient tool bag, this lightweight essential has a durable and resilient fabric that stands up firmly. It has an outer pocket for easy access to tools on both sides, and its material is made up of brushed fabric that is easy for storage. Who says women can’t look tough?

This bag represents everything about power and independence: a modern, digital katipunera that doesn’t back down to any challenges in life.

Lihit Lab Smart Fit Organizer Carrying Pouch (A5)

For female professionals who want a pouch that they can carry with them at work, the Lihit Lab Smart Fit Organizer Carrying Pouch (A5) tops the list in terms of style, convenience, and durability. Aside from fitting smartly in your working scene, this iconic must-have is perfect for on-the-go scenarios or when you’re moving accessories and gear from one bag to another.

Lihit Lab Altna Vertical Tool Bag

For anyone looking for a convenient but stylish tool bag that is easy to pack and unpack, the Lihit Lab Altna Vertical Tool Bag is definitely one of the better options on the market. A super-sturdy bag with an understated yet pleasing design for all genders, this large-capacity essential has a spacious compartment that allows users to throw any stuff in it. It’s also great for a day of running errands.

Elecom Off Toco Multifunctional 3-Way Backpack

A backpack, messenger bag, and handbag all rolled into one, this multi-purpose bag showcases versatility and range for everyday use. What makes it standout is its dedicated pocket, which can store laptops up to 13.3 inches from the top. It also has a space on the top where you can sort and store small items, such as wallets, and a space on the right side where you can store clothes and shoes.

Elecom Off Toco Organizational Backpack

With a variety of colors to choose from, the Elecom Off Toco Organizational Backpack has an elegant but minimalist design suited for different types of personalities. Its outer fabric has a textured wrinkle finish, which emits a sophisticated vibe. An “off toco” backpack that makes you want to take it with you on holidays, this all-around essential doesn’t sacrifice style over convenience.

Elecom Off Toco Organizational 2 Style High Grade Camera Messenger Bag

This two-style camera bag is a high-grade model equipped with functions one rank higher. This can also be used as a normal messenger bag by removing the attached camera inner case.

While International Women’s Month is primarily about raising awareness about the issues that women face on a daily basis, it’s also a month-long celebration dedicated to inspiring ladies who deserve to be recognized and treated like royalty. Head over to Urbanize stores nationwide and take advantage of the great deals we’ve prepared just in time for International Women’s Month.

These products are available at Urbanize. Visit them at Urbanize stores nationwide.

You may also purchase them online via www.urbanize.com.ph, Lazada, Shopee, and Zalora! For more information, make sure to follow and like Urbanize’s social media pages:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/urbanizeph/

IG: https://www.instagram.com/urbanizeph/