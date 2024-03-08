Eternal Gardens employee returns lost bag containing P100,000 in cash

As the world celebrates Women’s Month, stories of resilience, strength, and compassion take center stage. Among them is the story of Lilia Conti, the Central Purchasing Manager of Eternal Gardens Memorial Park Corporation, whose recent act of exceptional honesty and kindness has captured the hearts of many.

While shopping at S&R, Conti discovered a bag containing P100,000 in cash and a car key. Without hesitation, she immediately reported the bag to store personnel and ensured its safe return to its rightful owner.

“I felt really happy because I was able to make another person happy. And I know that God is happy over what I did—God is pleased,” Conti said.

When asked about her motivation to return the money, Conti shared that she always aims to do good deeds. As a devout Christian, she expressed that she does everything for God.

“Ang sa akin ay ang gumawa ng kabutihan upang malugod ang Diyos. Yan ang una ko palaging pinapaalala sa sarili ko. Number one ‘yan kasi siya ang nagbigay ng second life sa akin. Kaya lahat ng ginagawa ko ay para sa kanya. Yan ang thinking ko, ang makagawa ng kabutihan sa kapwa,” Conti said.

What she hopes others take away from her experience is that there are still people with kindness in their hearts who would do the same thing in this situation without expecting anything in return.

“What I want people to see is that there are still people who return lost items. Because there are people who have lost hope in others, right? Na kung may mapulot man, hindi na ibabalik. That’s my message. Wag na nating pag-isipan pa kung ano ang makukuhang kapalit. Ang mahalaga ay ang kaluguran kay Lord,” Conti said.

“Ang akin as a good leader gusto ko na lagi kang maka-tao, makatulong, makagawa ka ng kabutihan,” Conti added.

Eternal Gardens recognizes Conti’s exemplary conduct. Her dedication to honesty and compassion reflects the values that Eternal Gardens strives to uphold and is a source of pride for the entire organization.

“Ms. Conti’s commitment to ethical conduct and genuine compassion exemplify the values at the core of our company. We are deeply inspired by her actions and believe they serve as a testament to the positive impact individuals can make within our communities,” Evan R. Mojica, AVP for Human Resources expressed.

This heartwarming story serves as a powerful reminder of the positive values that still exist within our community. Conti’s act of honesty and kindness inspires others to embrace similar principles. Her commitment to ethical conduct encourages us all to build a more positive and supportive environment where kindness and integrity are celebrated.

Eternal Gardens belongs to the ALC Group of Companies founded by the late Amb. Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, and is currently chaired by D. Edgard A. Cabangon.