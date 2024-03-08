DFA ‘deeply concerned’ by Houthi attack in Yemen; DMW helping kin of 2 slain Pinoy seafarers

“The Philippine Government was greatly distressed and deeply concerned when it learned of the act that claimed the lives of two innocent Filipinos,” the DFA said in a statement.



This, as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it will extend aid to the families of the Filipino seafarers who died and were injured.

In a statement on Thursday, DMW confirmed two Filipino seafarers died, and another two were severely injured after their Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned bulk carrier True Confidence was hit by a missile attack.

The DFA also condoled with the families of the two Filipino fatalities, identified as Bobie Silvestre, a bosun, and Isaiah Peñaverde, a messman.

Another crew member, a Vietnamese, was also killed.

An Indian Navy ship responded to the distress call that a missile struck MV True Confidence on March 6 southwest of Gulf of Aden. Using a helicopter and boat, the Indian ship INS Kolkota rescued 21 crew, including 13 Filipinos. They were subsequently evacuated to Djibouti.

The bodies of the three dead seafarers remained on board the ship.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the Philippine Embassy in Cairo will dispatch a team to Dijibouti to provide consular assistance to the distressed Fillipino seafarers including documentation.

The DMW, meanwhile, said it is “in touch with the ship’s manning agency and shipowner to ascertain the conditions of the rest of the ship’s crew, particularly the remaining Filipino crew members, as we have been informed that they have been taken to a safe port.”

It is now working on the repatriation of the remaining Filipino crew members.

For its part, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa), an attached agency of DMW, said it has already reached out to the affected families to provide immediate assistance and support.

“We stand in solidarity with the international community in supporting the call for continued diplomatic efforts to prevent further loss of life,” Owwa said in a separate statement.

Both agencies extended their condolences to the family of the slain seafarers.

The DMW reiterated its appeal to shipowners with ships navigating the Red Sea-Gulf of Aden sea lanes to implement appropriate risk-mitigation measures, such as rerouting vessels and deploying armed security personnel onboard such vessels.

The Houthis are still holding 17 Filipino seafarers of MV Galaxy Leader who were taken hostage in November in the Red Sea.

“The Philippines remains committed to achieving a long-lasting resolution to the conflict,” the DFA said on Thursday.

With a report by Bloomberg