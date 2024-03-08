DAR turns over ₱3.8-M farm machinery, equipment, supplies to Benguet farmers

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has turned over some P3.8 million worth of farm machinery and equipment, and inputs to eight agrarian reform beneficiary organizations (ARBO) in Benguet Province.

The farm machinery and equipment, including the inputs from DAR will benefit around 7,767 farmers in the province.

Lailani A. Cortez, Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II highlighted that the DAR’s support extends beyond providing land titles but also includes providing various services to empower ARBs with the tools and knowledge needed for sustainable agriculture and better livelihood.

She said the DAR’s initiative aims to enhance the ARBs’ farming practices and entrepreneurial success after they receive their land ownership certificates. She said that this will extend support beyond land allocation to include crucial training and resources, showcasing DAR’s dedication to the sustainable progress and prosperity of the community.

“This is the fruit of hard work, patience, and perseverance. Congratulations to all the recipients of this project and for the DAR-Benguet,” Cortez said.

Cortez added that this is aligned with the “healthier” agenda to empower Benguet people with skills and resources by enhancing their ability to safeguard their livelihood, health, and environment against the evolving challenges of changing climate, and at the same time, maintaining productive farming.

“Through this project, ARBs will be equipped with knowledge and resources to maintain or increase their farm productivity,” she added.

Cortez disclosed that the initiative, under the Climate Resilience Farm Productivity Support Project (CRFPSP), has two components—Major Crop-based Block Farm Productivity Enhancement (MCBFPE) and Sustainable Livelihood Support (SLS)—to equip the ARBs with the challenges posed by climate change.

Among the subsidies given were a hauling truck, multi-cab utility vehicle, power generator, hand tractor, water pump, grass cutter, battery-operated knapsack sprayer, and other assorted farm inputs.

Governor Dr. Melchor Daguines Diclas extended his gratitude to the DAR-Benguet for the continued partnership in the delivery of agricultural support to Benguet farmers and expressed his unwavering support for the farmers, as he assured them of implementing programs that are responsive to the needs of the farming community.

The benefiting organizations include Binadang Agrarian Reform Cooperative from Tublay, Cabiten Agrarian Neighborhood MPC of Mankayan, Caliking Proper MPC of Atok, Balangabang ARB Farmers Association of Tuba, Pongayan Credit Cooperative of Kapangan, Pappa Farmers Agricultural Cooperative of Sablan, Tawangan Agrarian Reform Community MPC in Kabayan, and Taba-ao Cuba MPC of Kapangan.