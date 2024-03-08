Clash of Trans: 4 transgender Pinays to go home

THE four Filipino transgender women who figured prominently in the brawl between Filipino and Thai ladyboys in Bangkok will be deported soon, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA hopes this will close the chapter of the series of clashes between rival Filipino and Thai transgender groups along the popular night spot Sukhumvit Soi 11. News of their initial brawl went viral, triggering an onslaught of angry Thai supporters who hit Filipinos while being arrested by Thai police.

Still, DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega advised Filipino transgender women to avoid going to Soi 11 for the meantime.

3 trans Pinay in melee

De Vega said based on the report of the Philippine Embassy in Bangkok, there were only three Filipinos who were the main protagonists in the drama.

Two of these Filipinos were arrested Monday night. While their identities were revealed by Thai social media influencers, the DFA requested that their identities be withheld for their safety.

De Vega said they have accepted the charges of assaulting at least two Thai transgender women.

“They will be fined 5,000 baht each and then after that they will be deported,” De Vega said. The fine is worth around in Php 7,800 in current peso-baht exchange rate.

One of them appeared apologized publicly: “I’d like to apologize to the Thai people. I love Thais and Filipinos alike. I apologize to everyone involved in the area. I just misunderstood. However, it is considered a good lesson for us. I hope everything’s fine.”

The other Filipino, identified as Andrei Fuentes alias Carina, was spared of charges and will be flying back to Manila Friday.

Injured trans Pinay drops charges

One trans Pinay, who calls herself Ivy, happened to be in the hotel when the clashes broke out. She suffered injuries, her passport was torn apart.

She filed charges of assault against a certain Mr. Champ.

On Wednesday, Ivy agreed to drop her charges against Mr. Champ after reaching an agreement. Mr. Champ apologized to her and paid her 10,000 baht in medical expenses.

DFA to trans Pinays: Avoid Soi 11

De Vega said despite the incident, the DFA will not issue a travel advisory to Bangkok.

He advised Filipino tourists to Thailand to “just follow the law and don’t pick fights with the locals.”

For Filipino transgender tourists to Bangkok, his advice is to avoid going to Soi 11.

“Of course, the Embassy will assist them the best way they can but they are in the foreign country so let’s avoid complications,” he said.