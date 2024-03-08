Bus drivers, operators file extortion complaint vs LTO-Region 4A official before Presidential Action Center

A group of bus drivers and operators filed a complaint before the Office of the President (OP) against an official of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region 4-A for alleged extortion.

The complaint, signed by drivers and operators servicing routes that include Naic-PITX, Tagaytay-PITX, Indang-PITX, Alfonso-PITX and Mendez-PITX, allege that LTO 4A Regional Director Cupido Gerry Asuncion demands P50,000 from each bus operator, aside from a monthly bribe of 25,000, in exchange for his enforcers not apprehending their buses.

The complaint was submitted to the Presidential Action Center on 27 February 2024, and was signed by Federico Callejas from Celyrosa Transport, Henry Cayao from Lorna Express, Francis Caballero from Floralde Liner, and Teddy Lising, chairman of the Cavite-Batangas Transport Service Cooperative.

In their letter to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., they expressed the hassles their buses have to go through just to operate their service routes because of Asuncion’s alleged extortion activities.

They said Asuncion’s enforcers would concoct various violations against their buses if they refuse to comply with his bribery demands.

Asuncion, they also allege, would require P50,000 just to meet with them once their buses have been apprehended.

The bus drivers and operators who filed the complaint are imploring President Marcos to take action against the officials of LTO Region 4-A and replace Asuncion with an honest official who genuinely cares for the welfare of the public.

###