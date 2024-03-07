‘Wiio’s laws’ and foreign portfolio investment

The Internet is the greatest technology for communication and dissemination of knowledge in human history. As with any advancement, technological or otherwise, there is always a disreputable and corrupt underbelly.

The “Dark Web” provides a drug, arms, and human trafficking chamber for the “Scum of the Internet.” In a similar fashion, Social Media in all of its manifestations provides a venue for the “Dumb of the Internet.”

While misattributed to American author Mark Twain, social media was accurately described 200 years ago in variants of “a lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth can get its shoes on.” A lie is merely some sort as falsehood as enumerated in “Hanlon’s razor” that we should “never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity (and ignorance).” Case in point.

Bilyonaryo.com, with which I have no disagreement whatsoever, writes, “Foreign investors pull back: Philippines sees net outflow of $247.3 million.” Further, “Net foreign investment outflows, dubbed “hot money,” amounted to $75.83 million…as stock market investors opted to withdraw some profits.” Concise, precise, and factual.

However, before the electronic ink was dry, perhaps with clear political agenda intent (?), came “OMG. Look at all the FDI the Philippines is losing.” The “lie” of the dumb was flying supercharged around local social media.

We are all born ignorant. But you have to deliberately work hard in this age of speed-of-light information to remain that way. There are two types of “foreign investment” and the definition of each is understandable to anyone with the ability to read English.

“Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) refers to the purchase of securities and other financial assets by investors from another country. Examples of foreign portfolio investments include stocks, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds, American depositary receipts (ADRs), and global depositary receipts.”

“Foreign direct investment (FDI) refers to investments made by an individual or firm from one country in a business located in another country. Some common investments include establishing a subsidiary in another country, acquiring or merging with an existing local company, or starting a joint venture partnership with a local company.”

What is so difficult about that? Are we supposed to conclude that 1) A person is too lazy to learn and know what they are talking about? or 2) A person does not care if they do not know what they are talking about?

Regarding this “hot money” outflow, Bilyonaryo also wrote: “This trend indicates profit-taking by investors who placed their money in Philippine stocks, bonds, and government securities.” “Hot money” investments must consider several factors. One is obviously profit.

By the end February, SM Investments Corp. and BPI were both up 16 percent year-to-date. Ayala Land and BDO were 18 percent higher. Further, while relatively flat, the PHP/USD now has a slight negative bias. The question then is not why foreign “hot money” is exiting the PSE, but why were they here at all considering the Dow Jones has been hitting historic highs all year long?

Foreign investment in higher yielding Philippine government debt made sense coming into 2024. But with the US economy giving the Federal Reserve no reason to lower US interest rates any time soon, more sensible is to be in US Treasury debt denominated in US dollars.

To those that are hyper-concerned that this outflow of “hot money” bodes ill for the economy/stock market, I am reminded of this. A woman once told me, “John, it is not always all the time about YOU.”

I suggest you try to find information in the Bangkok Post, The Jakarta Post, or The Sun Malaysia for a story on their “hot money” portfolio investment. However, the Báo VietNamNet did do a “hot money” story in 2015.

On its best day, portfolio investment is like the relative that stays in your guest room and puts money up, and maybe a little more, for the additional expenses. On its worst day, it is that feral cat that eats your cat’s food and then tries to get little Fifi pregnant.

“Wiio’s laws” are observations made by Finish Professor Osmo Antero Wiio in 1978. In summary: “The more we communicate, the faster misunderstandings propagate” and “If a message can be interpreted in several ways, it will be interpreted in a manner that maximizes the damage.”

E-mail me at mangun@gmail.com. Follow me on Twitter @mangunonmarkets. PSE stock-market information and technical analysis provided by AAA Southeast Equities Inc.