Wider digital transactions base needed for PDP

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said there is a need to broaden the base to increase digital transactions nationwide for the country to attain its Philippine Development Plan (PDP) targets.

In a briefing on Wednesday, BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto E. Tangonan said digital transactions per individual are currently increasing, but more customers must be added to those making digital transactions.

Tangonan said about 10 million Filipinos are using InstaPay for digital transactions and their transactions are increasing. However, more needs to be done to reach non-users.

“We need to broaden the base because the numbers we’re seeing is like for Instapay, there are just 10 million unique customers using it,” Tangonan said.

“Given the governor’s data-driven approach, the key intervention that we need to do now is really to broaden the base and make digital payments attractive to non-users who are typically those who still don’t trust the system, those who still don’t have access, and so on,” he explained.

Under the PDP, the country needs to see the share of digital payments increase to 60 to 70 percent of total retail payment transactions by 2028.

For 2023, the target is to increase digital payments to 50 percent. Tangonan said while the data will be released in July, there are indications that this will be attained. These indicators include PesoNet and InstaPay breaking the record number of transactions every month. Tangonan said this has been happening for several months.

“Just by looking at those and also the growth in the cards payments, they give us confidence that the 50 percent [target] by 2023, would be achieved. But give us until July to confirm,” Tangonan said.

Data from the Annual Poverty Indicators Survey 2022 released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that 65.3 percent of families nationwide used the internet in the last six months or between January and June 2022. There were 26.942 million families nationwide in 2022.

More than half or 59.7 percent of these families used the internet for buying goods and services; 27.2 percent for bills payment; 18.2 percent for banking; 11.7 percent for other transactions; and 8.8 percent for selling.

Among the regions, Calabarzon had the highest percentage of families who used the internet in the past six months at 84 percent. There were a total of 4.194 million families in this region.

Majority or 69.9 percent used the internet to buy goods and services followed by bills payment at 37.3 percent; banking, 18 percent; selling, 8.9 percent; and a few other transactions.

This was followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) or Metro Manila, where most (or 79.4 percent) of families have used the internet in the last six months. There are 3.574 million families in NCR.

The data also showed 75.7 percent of these families used the Internet for buying goods and services; 45.7 percent bills payment; 42.8 percent banking; 11.4 percent other transactions; and 9.9 percent, selling.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





