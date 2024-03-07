Tolentino pushes OK of maritime zones counterpart bill soon amid China bullying

THE main author of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act that the Senate approved on third and final reading recently is confident that their counterpart House panel will soon succeed in pushing passage of a similar bill in the lower chamber, amid China’s objections to the measure.

The comment made Tuesday by senior Beijing officials who denounced the Philippine maritime zones bill “should not be a barrier to our determination to follow international law” according to Senator Francis Tolentino, who added, partly in Filipino, that the Chinese reaction comprised yet another form of bullying.

Tolentino said the House panel chaired by Rep. Rachel Arenas was meeting, “as we speak,” with resource persons and stakeholders on their version of the maritime zones bill, including experts from the Departments of Foreign Affairs and of Justice.

The senator is confident that the House will soon approve its version of the measure so that it can be enacted into law. The Tuesday incident where Beijing reacted to the Senate passage, he said, “should trigger immediate passage of this measure.”

Tolentino noted that “coincidentally,” a series of interesting developments followed last week’s third-reading approval of his maritime zones bill in the Senate. First, two Chinese survey ships appeared in the Philippine Rise (Benham Rise); then, Chinese Coast Guard ships harassed and eventually collided with Philippine vessels on a rotation resupply mission (RORE) in Ayungin Shoal.

Finally, he noted, Chinese officials denounced the Philippine Senate’s passage of the maritime zones bill. Tolentino said an official was quoted in the news as saying that “China noticed this development,” referring to the third-reading passage of his bill, with that official adding that, “the Maritime Zones Act approved by the Senate of the Philippines has attempted to enforce the (2016) arbitral ruling by domestic legislation.”

This indicates, Tolentino said, that “they’re worried as to the future ramifications” of the Philippines having, and enforcing, its Maritime Zones Law.

His bill becomes even more crucial and necessary at this time when Beijing’s acts of harassment continue to escalate, stressed Tolentino.

He also chided Beijing for acting as if it has the right to “veto” an act of the Philippine Congress.

Incidentally, Tolentino noted, the maritime zones bill already clearly mentions the Philippine Rise, and requires foreign survey ships to get permission of the Philippine government before conducting any “scientific research in our Eastern seaboard.”

Unanimous vote

Voting 23-0-0, the Senate on Feb 26 voted on third and final reading to approve the measure defining the Philippines’s Maritime Zones, advancing its status as a member of the international community’s rules-based system under the 1982 United Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos).

Tolentino, considered a veteran in international law, principally authored SB 2492, or An Act Declaring the Maritime Zones Under the Jurisdiction of the Republic of the Philippines.

The Maritime Zones Act was crafted primarily in consideration of the missing link between the country’s ratification of the Unclos in 1984 and its failure to harmonize local legislation with relevant international law.

Unclos, described as the constitution for the oceans, “promotes and highlights the importance of having rules-based order in maritime governance and allocates maritime zones to coastal and archipelagic states,” Tolentino had explained when he first filed SB 2492.

“The Philippines signed Unclos in 1982 and ratified it 1984. This however, does not automatically transform Unclos as domestic law; the Congress has an obligation to harmonize local legislation with international law. As a law-abiding member of the international community, the Philippines has the task to define the maritime zones and align them with measurements outlined by the Convention.”

The Philippine government, Tolentino had noted, already carried out these key steps to harmonize local law with international law: (1) Adopting the regime of islands under Article 121 of that convention for the Kalayaan Island Group and Bajo De Masinloc; and (2) enacting the Archipelagic Baselines of the Philippines Act through Republic Act 9522,14 years ago.

“Hence, the next logical step for us is to clearly define our maritime zones. The Maritime Zones Bill’s primary objective is to declare the Philippines’ maritime zones based on the standards set by Unclos, clarify the geographical extent of the Philippine maritime domain, and at the same time, clarify the legal powers that the Philippines may exercise over.” By delineating and underscoring the Philippines’ maritime zones and boundaries, Tolentino had said in the bill’s explanatory note, the Maritime Zones Law “can act as foundational policy that (1) addresses various institutional roadblocks, (2) advances our national interest in terms of the protection, maximization, and sustainability of the marine resources, (3) provides guidance on the rights and entitlements of the Philippines on different maritime zones, and (4) can be utilized to further the goals of other relevant maritime laws of the Philippines,” Tolentino said.