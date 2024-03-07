To invoke Unclos, Ayungin must host civilian facilities

FORMER Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio admitted Wednesday that the Philippine government cannot seek redress by invoking the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) in connection with the most recent incident over the Ayungin Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

At the Kapihan sa Manila Hotel media forum, Carpio stressed that the rotation and resupply missions of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to the soldiers stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre, a Philippine Navy warship that was intentionally grounded on the reef to serve as an outpost, constitutes military activity that is outside the jurisdiction of Unclos.

“In the arbitral award of July 12, 2016, the tribunal said that our ship in Ayungin Shoal, BRP Sierra Madre, and our effort to resupply that ship constitute a military activity,” Carpio explained.

“Under Unclos, military activities are outside the scope of Unclos and outside the scope of compulsory arbitration because it is a military activity. That’s an exception,” he added.

Instead, the former SC justice suggested “civilian activity” in the contested part of the West Philippine Sea (WPS), which is covered by Unclos.

He said a civilian lighthouse operated by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and a marine research center can be put up on Ayungin Shoal so that the Philippines can go back to the tribunal in case of aggression.

“Because at present, it’s a military activity and we cannot go to Unclos…We need to shift the activity to civilian activity so that we can go back to the tribunal…,” Carpio said.

On Tuesday, four people were reportedly injured after two China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels fired water cannons at a Philippine boat on a resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre.

It was also reported that PCG vessel BRP Sindangan, which escorted the resupply mission, sustained minor damage after a collision with CCG vessel 21555.

This prompted the Department of Foreign Affairs to summon Chinese Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Zhou Zhiyong to protest the recent Chinese aggression in the WPS and to demand the CCG and Chinese maritime militia to leave Ayungin Shoal immediately.