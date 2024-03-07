Taiwan brings humanitarian aid to flood-, landslide-stricken areas in Southern PHL

ON February 27, the Taiwanese government announced a donation of $200,000 to the Philippine government as a response to flooding and landslides in the Davao Region, which have resulted in the tragic deaths of more than 20 Filipinos and displaced thousands since early last month.

On behalf of the people and government of Taiwan, Representative Wallace Chow of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (Teco) in the Philippines conveyed his deep condolences to Chairman and Resident Representative Silvestre H. Bello III of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (Meco).

Chow handed over the said relief fund to Bello to support the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in its continuous provision of essential supplies, medical assistance, and other forms of support to help affected families rebuild their homes and return to their normal lives.

“Taiwan’s helping hand to Filipino brothers and sisters in the Davao Region during their time of dire need symbolizes [our] profound spirit of solidarity and friendship…,” the Teco official said during the ceremony. “With [our] goodwill to help and the resilient Filipino spirit, we are confident that brighter days lie ahead.”

The Taiwan government and Teco in the Philippines will continue to closely monitor developments and maintain contact with relevant Philippine government agencies to provide necessary assistance in a timely manner, according to a statement from the economic and cultural office.