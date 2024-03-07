South Korea ships rice to disaster-afflicted regions in Visayas, Mindanao

THE Republic of Korea (South Korea) recently donated 750 metric tons of rice to the Philippines that were subsequently delivered to the regions of Eastern Visayas, Davao and Soccsksargen affected by typhoons and earthquakes.

On February 28, the Korean government sent the goods to the National Food Authority (NFA) as a grant aid under the Tier-3 program of the “Asean Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR).”

“The rice assistance coincides with the 75th [anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Korea and the Philippines this year, making] the assistance all the more meaningful,” according to the former’s embassy.

On February 28, the NFA held a handover ceremony at Calbayog City, Western Samar in the presence of Administrator Roderico Bioco, officials from Department of Social Welfare and Development, as well as Department of Agriculture, with Minister and Consul-General Sang Seung-Man of the Korean Embassy in the Philippines.

Bioco expressed his gratitude to Korea’s rice assistance that will provide relief to the disaster-affected people. For his part, Sang pointed out that “as agriculture is particularly vulnerable to the climate crisis that has been worsening recently, Korea will strengthen bilateral cooperation in this area,” and said that his country will continue to contribute to tackling food-security challenges of the Philippines.