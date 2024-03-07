SMDC Good Stays launches ‘Good Home’ condo furnishing program

SMDC Good Stays, the official leasing and tenancy management arm of the real estate giant SM Development Corporation (SMDC), is a pioneering name in real estate solutions. It offers both short and long-term leases, along with unit maintenance services, to provide a hassle-free investment experience for its buyers.

On March 2, SMDC Good Stays proudly unveiled its latest venture, the Good Home Program, during an exclusive launch at the now Ready-For-Occupancy (RFO) Red Residences along Chino Roces, Makati City. This program sets a new standard in convenience and sophistication for homeowners and investors alike.

To complement the launch, the event featured an insightful Interior Design Talks, featuring presentations by industry experts. The roster includes Anton Barretto, a renowned name in the field of furniture design, manufacturing and retail, and TV host of Metro Home and the Editor of Metro Home and Entertaining Magazine; Arthur Tselishchev, who is not only a partner of A.Design but also a Painter, an Art Instructor, a Fashion & Lifestyle Photographer and a Model; and Tessa Alindongan, a painter, interior designer, and Contributing Editor of Metro Home & Entertainment Magazine.

Dressed-up Unit, Red Residences, Actual Photo

Their discussions ranged from turning bare units into an aesthetic living space, the essential factors in choosing home decors, accessories and even statement art pieces, offering attendees valuable insights into creating their ideal living spaces.

The Good Home Program is designed to streamline the transition process for property buyers, offering exclusive unit furnishing packages in partnership with SM affiliates such as Our Home, SM Home, SM Appliance, and ACE Hardware. Available for RFO units, this program eliminates the inconvenience of purchasing individual appliances and furniture, ensuring a smooth move-in experience for end-users or leasing readiness for investors.

The mechanics of the program are simple yet effective: furnished unit options are available with any payment term, and turnover and acceptance occur at a 5% payment milestone. This flexibility ensures that clients can seamlessly integrate the Good Home Program into their purchasing process without added stress or complexity.

In addition to its practical benefits, the Good Home Program also promises a touch of luxury, with package inclusions comprising essential furnishings and appliances such as beds with mattresses, sofas, dining sets, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more. The package varies depending on the unit size, ensuring that every space is optimally utilized and aesthetically pleasing.

The introduction of the Good Home Program marks a significant milestone for SMDC Good Stays, further solidifying its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the real estate industry. As the program rolls out across various SMDC developments, SMDC Good Stays continues to set the benchmark for excellence in modern living solutions.

To know more about SMDC Good Stays Good Home Program, you may email smdc.leasing@smdevelopment.com, call +63 917 552 5943 or +632 8857 0100 loc 0328, or visit the SMDC Good Stays website.