Shell unveils new charging stations

Shell Pilipinas Corp. (SHLPH) recently launched electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) at three mall locations in partnership with Ortigas Land Corp.

Shell Head of E-Mobility and Innovations Jolo Valdez said the oil firm ended last year with over 25 charge points across eight locations.

“We are looking at introducing more chargers this 2024 with more industry partners.”

Two of its EV charging stations are powered by renewable energy (RE). Valdez said these are in SLEX Mamplasan thru Shell Energy Philippines and a destination charger in partnership with NEO located at Seven|NEO in Bonifacio Global City.

Its service station along the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway is partially powered with renewable thru on-site solar facilities. Valdez also said its Shell Mobility station located in the North Luzon Expressway in Tabang, Bulacan is also 100 percent powered by RE.

“We have approximately 150 other mobility stations powered with on-site solar technologies.”

In November 2023, SHLPH formally included EVCS in its business. Valdez said the company will continue to look for opportunities to expand its EVCS business.

“Shell Pilipinas will have a demand and partnership approach to grow our charging station footprint. We will grow where there is strong customer demand at pace with society.”

The Department of Energy (DOE), SHLPH and Shell Energy Philippines (SEPH) signed a tripartite agreement on the deployment of EVCS.

Under the 3-year agreement, SHLPH committed to deploy Shell Recharge EVCS powered by RE from SEPH, the retail electricity supplier (RES) of Shell companies in the country.

The memorandum of agreement is anchored on the goals and targets of the Philippine Energy Plan 2020-2040 for the transition towards clean energy fuels and technologies. It will also provide the support infrastructure for the 10-percent target penetration rate of EVs for road transport by 2040.

This agreement is also in support of the government’s implementation of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, which establishes the national development plan to accelerate the development, commercialization, and utilization of EVs in the country.

Data to be gathered in the pilot will serve as a benchmark for the development and rollout of the Shell Recharge EV charging network in its existing and future mobility stations. Shell will also use the data to provide recommendations to DOE.

Image credits: BusinessMirror file photo





