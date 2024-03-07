Sharp coal correction pulls down 2023 income of DMCI

Conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc. said its income fell 20 percent to P24.9 billion last year from the P31.1 billion it recorded in 2022.

“We saw sharp corrections in commodity and energy prices in 2023 but because our businesses did very well in terms of production and sales volume, we managed to prevent a severe decline in our profitability,” DMCI Chairman and President Isidro A. Consunji said.

Average Newcastle and Indonesian coal index 4 prices dropped by 64 percent and 26 percent, respectively, while Philippine freight on board nickel price (for 1.3 percent Ni) declined by 30 percent. Average effective spot settlement price for all grids across the Philippines went down by 18 percent, the company said.

Consolidated revenues dropped by 14 percent to P122.8 billion from P142.6 billion the prior year due to normalizing coal, nickel and electricity prices, alongside a slowdown in construction and real estate activities, and an increase in revenue reversals stemming from the cancellation of real estate sales.

The company said contributions from the real estate, off-grid energy and water utility businesses muted the impact of lower contributions from the integrated energy, nickel and construction subsidiaries.

Core net income declined by 20 percent to P24.7 billion from P31.2 billion, which excludes a 2022 non-recurring loss of P93 million mostly from the asset write-down of two gas turbines under Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp. and a net non-recurring gain of P46 million mostly attributable to gain on sale of land by DMCI Homes last year.

For the fourth quarter alone, DMCI Holdings recorded a consolidated net income of P4.7 billion, a 36-percent increase from P3.5 billion last year due to higher revenues and better profit margins. Consequently, consolidated core earnings jumped by 30 percent to P4.6 billion from P3.6 billion.

Consolidated revenues rose by 8 percent to P30.4 billion from P28.3 billion on higher coal exports.

Semirara Mining and Power Corp.’s contribution declined by 30 percent to P15.8 billion from P22.7 billion on the combined effect of all-time high coal shipments and electricity sales amid stabilizing prices.

DMCI Homes contributed P4.6 billion in core earnings, a 2- percent increase from P4.5 billion because of better selling prices and higher income from rental and forfeiture fees.

Affiliate Maynilad Water Services Inc., the West zone concessionaire, contributed P2.1 billion, a 42-percent hike from P1.5 billion on account of higher water production, billed volume and adjusted tariff.

Contribution from DMCI Power went up by 29 percent to P959 million from P742 million on higher gross generation and electricity dispatch.

D.M. Consunji Inc., the construction firm, recorded a 2- percent drop in net income to P573 million from P587 million due to lower project accomplishments on fewer ongoing projects.

DMCI Mining contribution plunged by 49 percent to P655 million from P1.3 billion on lower nickel prices and higher shipping costs.