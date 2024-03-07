Senator Go brings advocacy to sports clinic in Quezon

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go brought his advocacy on sports as a means to steer the youth away from societal vices, notably illegal drugs during the opening of the Provincial Sports Clinic at the Alcala Sports Complex in Lucena City Tuesday.

“Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep healthy and fit,” Go emphasized during the event organized by the provincial government of Quezon led by Governor Helen Tan with the support of the Philippine Sports Commission and through the efforts of Go.

Go joined local officials including Mayor Mark Alcala and Vice Governor Anacleto “Third” Alcala III in highlighting the government’s commitment to nurturing young athletes and promoting a healthier lifestyle among the Filipino youth.

According to Go, the clinic will play an important role in fostering athletic skills, promoting physical fitness and nurturing sportsmanship among participants, who are student-athletes from Quezon National High School.

The clinic is designed to offer training and education in various sports, such as basketball, swimming and football.

“As your chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports and Vice Chairman of the Committee on Finance, it’s an honor to see this kinds of projects bear fruits,” Go said. “Sports is not a hobby, it’s an important aspect of life that promotes discipline, camaraderie and healthy lifestyle. Through sports, we’re fighting illegal drugs.”

Senator Go, an adopted son of Calabarzon, expressed confidence that the clinic will serve as a vital platform for discovering and honing new talents.

Go authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470 which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) at the New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac.

The NAS, a government-run educational institution, offers a secondary education program integrated with a special sports curriculum crafted in collaboration with the Department of Education and the PSC.

The initiative underscores the senator’s vision of providing a conducive environment for student-athletes to excel academically and in sports.

Go also discussed Senate Bill No. 2514, which he authored and principally sponsored, known as the proposed Philippine National Games Act.

The legislation, also authored by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Majority Floor Leader Senator Joel Villanueva, aims to establish a comprehensive framework for a national sports program, merging grassroots sports promotion with the broader agenda of national sports development.

Go commended the collective efforts of the local officials in realizing such a beneficial project for the youth.

“We are very lucky that we have as special guest a distinguished senator who truly supports sports,” Vice Governor Alcala said.

Earlier in the day, Go extended help to the city’s indigents and was also in Tayabas City for the groundbreaking of the new Medical Arts Building of the Southern Luzon Multispecialty Medical Center.