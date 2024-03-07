Samanodi pulls away as Chan falters in Davao PGT Q-School

KURESH SAMANODI underscored his readiness for a triumphant return to the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) as he seized a commanding four-stroke lead despite a 73 while Aidric Chan wavered at the finish in the third round of the Philippine Golf Tour Q-School in Davao City Thursday.

Despite enduring a four-bogey setback in hot and windy conditions, Samanodi hit a clutch birdie on the seventh and gunned down an eagle on the par-five No. 12 and his 38-35 round not only cushioned the impact of his first over-par card in three days but also pulled away from the chasing pack with a four-under 212.

“I think my score today was OK,” said Samanodi, who norms 290-300 yards off the mound. “I had some missed shots and missed putts. But I’m okay with the 73.”

Chan, four strokes behind Samanodi halfway through the 72-hole eliminations granting 30 slots in this year’s PGT unfolding at Apo Golf next week, momentarily took control with a three-birdie binge from No. 7 for a 33.

However, challenges at the backside of the South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates course, including bogeys on Nos. 10 and 16 and a double-bogey finish, resulted in a 40 and a 73.

“Some of the greens are really slow. I had a 30-40 birdie putt on No. 16 and three-putted,” said Chan, who also muffed a birdie opportunity on the next.

“On No. 18, I hit it over the fence and ended up with another three-putt,” said Chan, who however remains optimistic about transitioning smoothly from his decorated amateur career to the professional ranks with a 216 total.

“I just have to clean up for some mistakes and give myself a chance for more birdies,” he added.

Korean amateur Min Hyeok Yu likewise seemed poised to clinch his PGT card with a 217 after a 72, alongside former national team mainstay Kristoffer Arevalo and Japanese Ozeki Kakeru, who tied for fourth at 218 after 70 and 72, respectively.

American amateur Drew Proctor, just a shot adrift of Samanodi Wednesday, limped with a birdie-less 79 but is also likely to gain his card with a 219 total for solo sixth with Japanese Toru Nakajima (71-220) at seventh, followed by Joseph Labaho (76-222) and Korean Chon Koo Kang (73-223).

Ramil Bisera and Gwon Minwook, also from Korea, matched 75s and 224s for joint 10th heading to the last 18 holes of the elims where the Top 30 will earn Category 6 status. Those outside the Top 30 will be placed in Category 7. A playoff will be held in case of a tie at No. 30.

As three players–Korean Tae Soo Kim (81), amateur Ryan Monsalve (78) and Brent Sumampong (80)—were tied at 29th with 233s; Jelbert Gamolo at solo 32nd (79-234) and five others Jonas Magcalayo (73), amateur Tom Marcelo (74), Japanese Tennoshin Ogawa (78), Allan Remata (83) and Elmer Saban (80) at joint 33rd with 234s, a wild finish looms as players vie for the last remaining berths in this year’s 10-leg circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Notable players in the mix are Kei Matsuoka (78), Edmar Salvador, Jr. (74), Japan’s Daiya Suzuki (73) and amateur Michael Uy (75), who all assembled 225s for joint 12th; Paul Echaves (74), Randy Garalde (75) and American Collin Wheeler (82), who pooled 226s;

Japanese Kota Fukuyama and Carlos Packing carded identical 76s for 227s; Korean amateur Tae Won Kim (77), Koji Inoue (79) of Japan and Emilio Panimdim, Jr. (80) all posted 230s; Eric Gallardo stood at solo 24th at 231 after a 76; and Magno Arancon, Jr. (75), Luis Bagtas (74), Ivan Monsalve (74) and amateur Lanz Uy (80) are tied at 25th at 232.