Ruby, Uy score aces in Intramuros

Flip Ruby is one unsuspecting ace maker.
FLIP RUBY turned a casual night of golf into a joyous celebration with a hole-in-one on No. 18 of Club Intramuros in Manila last Wednesday.

Ruby, from Tandang Sora in Quezon City, wielded a TaylorMade SIM2 9-iron and Callaway No. 2 ball to conquer the challenging 158-yard closing hole of the short but tricky layout during a round with John Paul Lam, Jacob Perello and Aldren Peñaverde.

Meanwhile, Katherine Uy added her name to the list of hole-in-one achievers with her own on No. 16 during a recent night golf with Jill Raymundo and Dustin Marasigan.

A member of the Forest Hills Golf and Country Club, Uy used a XXI0 Prime 9 and Titleist ProV ball to ace the water-guarded 95-yard hole.

Ruby and Uy secured gift certificates valued at P10,000, redeemable for various options, including green fees for future rounds, driving range, pro shop or at Club Intramuros Restaurant.

