Rosewater in my hands

Birthdays have always been important to me ever since I could remember. I always received so much love from my family and friends. As I entered my teen years, it had become the most important day to spend with my immediate family. Maybe due to our volatile family situation, I always felt grateful then that we were still together. I would spend that day reflecting on my gratitude for each one of them. There was a year I remember even preparing individual presents for each of my parents and siblings.

This year was the second time I celebrated my birthday out of the country, without the presence of my whole family. I was with my daughter in Bahrain. The last time this happened was at Uzbekistan where I was totally surprised by the kindness of a hotel staff who surprised me with a birthday cake in my hotel room.

My pleasant poignant point in this unique trip was when the stewardess at Gulf Air said, “Do you want rosewater in your hands?” I was surprised and had to ask, “What again?” Then, she had this intricately shaped spouted pot and lightly poured rosewater into my palms.

It truly brought me to a place of wonder I have not been for quite some time. My Chinese name is a doubled character of the rose flower. It is pronounced the same as the more commonly known character of beauty. Coincidentally or not, red is my favorite color. When I was living with my beloved grandparents, aunts and my dear Manang Eyang, my siblings and I were assigned one flower each in the garden. I was assigned a species of rose, not like the ones given out during Valentine’s Day.

Rose with all its beauty, as well as thorns, has encompassed both my deepest passions for family, relationships, and work all the way to my art and poetry. It also reminds me of the deepest pains I encountered because of the depth I was willing to “dive” for things that matter or had mattered to me.

Last month, I aged another year. I gained another snapshot of the summation of my passions and my decisions. Passion for me is that zone of toil, where you are deaf to the world. It goes beyond the need to achieve or prove, but simply appreciating the gift “to be.” It starts with the will to unearth that feeling of happiness or fear at the pit of our gut. It is a decision to immerse and commit myself to discover that feeling, that skill, that hobby or that relationship. It naturally brings the humility to hone from small steps and make mistakes. It is doing it repeatedly for self-contentment beyond external rewards. And eventually, your newfound boldness or even destiny will pave the way for you to share it and transcend it.

Today, what truly stands out in my heart is that deep red gratitude for all that I have had to live through to get to this point of meaning.

Looking back, I literally have hundreds of people to thank, especially those people who touched me with moments of kindness. I cannot forget my first kindergarten teacher in Chiang Kai Shek who gave me that kiss on my forehead at the end of the school year. I cannot forget my “sakopo” [grand aunt] guiding me in what was supposed to be a simple year of pre-kindergarten. It was supposed to be only a transition year because I did not pass my entrance exam for St. Jude (because I cried in front of the principal). It was also supposed to be a defeating moment because my mother told me they feared that the smarts in our family might have ended with my elder siblings.

And yet that year, I discovered finding joy in studying with how my sakopo happily and meticulously tutored me each kindergarten concept, as if it was the most important lesson in my life. I also discovered my first ambition to be a painter with an art activity that my teacher showed me. I ended that year with two gold awards both in academics and art, the certificates of which I still have today. I think these two awards served as a continuing reminder to me that although I was discouraged to pursue my art in lieu of academic pursuits then, I could hold on to that moment of confidence to pursue this passion in my own corner, side by side with my love for studying. I have continued sketching, mixing colors, expanding to poetry and now create my own “poetic art” as seen in www.mycsart.com. This “Red” moment in my life, I believe, also inspired me to pursue my passion in parent education today.

I have truly been blessed with my true family today that goes beyond blood. My most precious blessing is the family I have built with my “rock” of a husband Vinson, my two uniquely strong kids, my “firstborn” sister/daughter, and the loving family around us, especially my dad and my parents-in-law. I am also very grateful to truly great friends and mentors who have patiently believed and supported me through the years.

I also want to take this moment to pay tribute to my Dikopo, Yao Pwe Hua, who has joined our Creator last month. She was a teacher and administrator in Chiang Kai Shek for 50 years, and has been a loving inspiration to so many.