Ratification document deposited

Labor Undersecretary for Labor Relations, Policy, and International Affairs Atty. Benedicto Ernesto R. Bitonio Jr. (left) formally handed over to International Labour Organization deputy director-general Celeste Drake (right) the ILO Convention 190 on “Violence and Harassment in the Work place” ratification instrument of the Philippines during the Deposit Ceremony of the Instrument of Ratification held on February 20 at the ILO Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The first international treaty to recognize the right of every person to a world of work free from violence and harassment, ILO C190 was ratified by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in October 2023 and received Senate concurrence in December of the same year, following the unanimous support of chamber members. ILO

Image credits: ILO





