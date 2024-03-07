Rafael Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, California — Rafael Nadal pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday night, a day before he was supposed to play his first official match in two months.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, posted the news on social media, writing that he was announcing the withdrawal “with great sadness.”

“It is not an easy decision, it’s a tough one as a matter of fact, but I can’t lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans,” Nadal said in a statement released by the tournament.

The 37-year-old from Spain missed nearly all of last season because of a hip injury that required surgery, then briefly returned to action for three matches in early January before tearing a muscle near the hip. That forced him to bypass the Australian Open — and he has not been on tour since.

Nadal had come to the California desert well ahead of the hard-court tournament to prepare for his return to action in what he has said could be his final year as a professional. He left to head to Las Vegas, where he played an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, before going back to Indian Wells.

He was scheduled to face 2016 Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic in the first round Thursday night — Sumit Nagal, who lost in qualifying, took the empty spot in the bracket — but now the world will wait to find out when it next will get a chance to watch Nadal compete.

“I have been working hard and practicing and you all know I took a test this weekend,” Nadal said, “but I don’t find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event.”

He has accomplished just about everything there is to accomplish in tennis, including all of the major championships, the Olympic gold medals in singles and doubles, 92 tour-level singles titles in all, more than 1,000 match wins and more than $130 million in prize money, to speak nothing of endorsements.

But almost since the moment he hurt his hip flexor during a second-round loss at the 2023 Australian Open, Nadal has indicated he is not ready to walk away from the sport he dominated for stretches alongside rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

He has been particularly interested in returning to his beloved French Open, which he has won a record 14 times, and making one last appearance at a Summer Games — this year’s edition is in Paris, with tennis hosted by Roland Garros. AP

Why was Simona Halep’s doping suspension reduced?

Simona Halep is allowed to resume her tennis career whenever she wants, now that a four-year doping suspension was reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to nine months — and the two-time Grand Slam champion already has missed more time than that.

“I cannot wait to return to the tour,” Halep said.

The ruling on her appeal came Tuesday from a three-judge panel at the court based in Lausanne, Switzerland, so it’s too soon to know when to expect to see Halep back in competition. And CAS, as the highest judicial body in sports is known, did not release its full findings yet, just a summary, so it’s also too soon to know all of the ins and outs of the reasons behind the decision.

Here is what you need to know about what happened:

Who is Simona Halep?

Halep is a 32-year-old from Romania who has reached the pinnacle of her sport, reaching No. 1 in the WTA rankings and winning major championships at Wimbledon in 2019, by beating Serena Williams in the final, and at the French Open in 2018, by beating Sloane Stephens in the final. Halep’s game is built primarily on defense and speedy court coverage.

What is Roxadustat?

Halep tested positive for the banned drug Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open, where she lost in the first round to Daria Snigur of Ukraine 6-2, 0-6, 6-4. It was the first tour-level win of Snigur’s career. Roxadustat was approved for use in the European Union in 2021 to treat the symptoms of anemia caused by chronic kidney failure. It stimulates the body to produce more of the natural hormone erythropoietin, or EPO, which has long been a doping product favored by cyclists and distance runners to boost stamina. She was given a four-year ban that would have expired in 2026, in all likelihood meaning the end of her professional tennis career.

Why was Halep’s appeal successful?

Halep, who was represented by lawyer Howard Jacobs, argued that she was exposed to a contaminated supplement, which caused her failed test. CAS determined Halep bore “some level of fault or negligence” for not exercising “sufficient care” while using the supplement, but “she bore no significant fault or negligence.” So that is why, CAS said, “her anti-doping rule violations were not intentional.”

What is an Athlete Biological Passport?

In October 2022, Halep was provisionally barred from her sport because of the test that year. Then, in May 2023, she was accused of a second doping offense by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport. Those passports provide a baseline reading of substances in an athlete’s body and are considered a way to help chart doping, because fluctuations over time raise red flags. The ITIA wanted her initial punishment to be extended to six years in total. But Tuesday’s ruling mentioned two tests she took about two weeks apart in September 2022 that led CAS to be “not comfortably satisfied that an anti-doping rule violation” related to her passport had occurred.

Is the legal maneuvering done?

Probably not. Jacobs, Halep’s lawyer, said Tuesday that the athlete “has already initiated a lawsuit against the supplement company.” Jacobs also pointed out that the CAS panel’s decision means her suspension would have ended in July 2023, so she “should have been eligible” to play in last year’s US Open and this January’s Australian Open. The next Grand Slam tournament is the French Open, which begins in May.

“Throughout this long and difficult process, I have maintained my belief that the truth would eventually come out, and that a just decision would be reached, because I am and always have been a clean athlete,” Halep said in a statement released by Jacobs. “My faith in the process was tested by the scandalous accusations that were leveled against me, and by the seemingly unlimited resources that were aligned against me. But in the end, the truth prevailed, even if it took much longer than I wish it had.”