PSC joins international summit of young professionals in sports

The Philippine Sports Commission attends the 3rd International Summit of Young Professionals in Sports in Bangkok, Thailand in solidarity for enriching the landscape of sports among youth.

Representing the Philippine delegation are Executive Director Paulo Francisco Tatad, Chief of Staff Niño Deo Urquiaga, and Program Research and Development Division staff Gabriel Tutaan.

The summit conducted by the Children of Asia International Committee will administer panel discussions, trainings, master classes, seminars, plenary sessions, and project activities to be participated in mostly by individuals aged 18-35 years old who work in the field of physical education and sports in Asian countries.

The event aims to build a communication venue and unite young professionals in strengthening the sector and participation in sports that would be testified by key speakers like leaders of sports organizations, Olympic movement, media personalities from the sports industry and athletes in various Asian countries.

“We are eager to learn from the key speakers here and apply what they have done for the enrichment of our youth sector in sports and physical activities which are vital for PSC’s agenda for youth in the future,” said Exec. Dir. Tatad.

The committee also presented the 8th Children of Asia Games that will constitute 24 sports to be held in Yakutsk, Russia on June 25 until July 7 of this year.

The PSC officials were welcomed by the international committee President Vladimir Maksimov, Secretary-general Asatullaev Sherzod, and General-director Mikhail Sivtsev.