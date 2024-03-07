PRC chairman Gordon lauds Red Cross, Rotary Club tie up

LIPA CITY, Batangas – The Philippine Red Cross (PRC), through its Batangas Chapter, celebrated another milestone as it formally unveiled on Monday, March 4, its two-storey branch extension building in Barangay Sabang, Lipa City, showcasing a strong partnership between Red Cross and the Rotary Club.

“The Red Cross and the Rotary Club complemented each other in this project, and our other important partners. This is something that civic societies can adapt: put up a blood bank in a facility built for the Red Cross by a group of local partners, a Rotary Club or a Lions’ Club,” said Chairman Gordon, as he underscored the importance of equipping it with Volunteers, Logistics, and Information Technology, which are crucial in ensuring a strong RC 143 network.

The chairman added that the newly inaugurated extension building of the present infrastructure of PRC Batangas Chapter Lipa City Branch “serves as a beacon of hope for our people and a testament to the unwavering commitment of PRC as well as our partners to deliver effective and efficient humanitarian services to the most vulnerable.”

The extension building was constructed through the support and generosity of Gov. Manuel “Dindo” Katigbak, Rotary Club of Lipa; R.D. Sanchez Construction; JT Moland Realty Development Corporation; and ERRM Architectural Design Services.

Present at the event were PRC Batangas – Lipa City Branch Chair, Dra. Ma. Lourdes “Princess” Katigbak, the wife of Gov. Katigbak; Rep. Edwin Gardiola; Robert Macasaet of ERRM Architectural Services; JT Moland Realty Development Corp. President, Engr. Raul Montelato; Hope Creating President of Rotary Lipa, Engr. Rosalino Sanchez;

Lipa City Mayor Eric Africa; Rotary Club District 3820 Governor William Pastor Delloro Jr.; PRC Batangas Chapter Chairman Honesto Babasa, and Vice Chairman, Engr. Vicente Ramos.

Chairman Gordon also commended Batangas Chapter Administrator Ronald Generoso for his commitment to widen PRC’s network of services in the province.

The project emanated from the increasing demand for services of communities in Districts Four, Six, and nearby areas in Batangas as well as to intensify the capacity of the PRC Batangas Chapter to process, test, and store blood.

“In 2023, the PRC Blood Services supplied 60 percent of the country’s demand for blood. This year, our target is to supply 70 percent. Malaking tulong ang pagkakaroon natin ng extension building ng Batangas Chapter upang mas marami tayong mabigyan ng dugo at matulungan sa pamamagitan ng iba pang programa ng PRC,” Secretary-General Dr. Gwen Pang said.