Praise heaped on ‘Joecon’: DTI chief, entrepreneur, democrat

THE Department of Trade and Industry and the business community on Wednesday led the country in paying tribute to former DTI Secretary Jose S. Concepcion Jr., who they said helped “re-establish” democracy and free enterprise, among others, during his leadership.

In separate statements issued on Wednesday, business groups mourned the passing of Concepcion who died at the age of 92 on Wednesday. He served as the DTI secretary under the administration of former President Corazon C. Aquino.

“The whole DTI organization extends sincere condolences to Joecon’s family and friends, acknowledging his enduring impact on Philippine society. His legacy will forever inspire future generations toward fostering a thriving and pro-Filipino nation,” DTI Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said in a statement on Wednesday.

Describing Concepcion as a “stalwart” of entrepreneurship and business advocacy, the current chief of the DTI said, “His visionary leadership and dedication have left an indelible mark on the Philippine economic landscape.”

The Trade department said DTI flags will be at half mast to honor Concepcion.

As a leader of National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) and former Trade chief, the Makati Business Club (MBC), said in its statement on Wednesday that Concepcion “helped re-establish democracy and free enterprise as Trade and Industry secretary from 1986 to 1991.”

“We express our condolences to his wife Maria Victoria A. Concepcion and his family, including Presidential Adviser Jose Ma. Concepcion III,” the business group also noted.

For the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (PCCI) part, “It is hard to find suitable words to pay tribute to this truly remarkable man—a visionary known for his fiery brand of leadership and passion, and a giant among his fellows who demonstrated the rule of inspiring others.”

According to PCCI, Concepcion was a Charter Member of PCCI serving in various capacities. It said he was “most well-known” for his chairmanship of the PCCI’s Asean Committee and Philippine chairmanship of the Asean Business Advisory Council (Asean-BAC) and East Asia Business Council (EABC) when these were founded in 2002.

PCCI said Concepcion “gave shape” to several advocacies under his leadership such as “stronger engagement of the business sector in international trade negotiations, business that is inclusive and responsive to the needs of its community and stakeholders, and a community that is vigilant for democratic processes.”

“Joecon was such a strong presence that his passing is an incalculable loss. The PCCI is fortunate to have had him as an officer and will continue to honor his legacy and leadership,” PCCI said.

The group of local franchisers also mourned his passing. The Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) said, “When he was DTI Secretary he initiated the ‘Yes, The Filipino Can’ movement which was one of the inspirations of many Philippine franchises to expand beyond our borders. He will be profoundly missed but also will always be remembered.”

A “business icon and industry captain,” Concepcion “contributed significantly to establishing the Filipino brand in the consciousness of the domestic and international markets,” the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) said.

“It was from him that we also learned and adopted inclusive growth as the fulcrum of our economic development,” Philexport said.

Go Negosyo, a non-profit group founded by Jose Maria A. Concepcion III, one of the former DTI secretary’s sons, cited his legacy as the former board chairman of RFM Corporation, one of the biggest food and beverage companies in the Philippines.

Go Negosyo said he led the company on a “path of diversification, venturing into animal feed milling, poultry, and livestock, and obtaining the license from American company Swift to produce processed meats in the Philippines.”

Go Negosyo said Concepcion is survived by his wife, Maria Victoria Araneta, his eight children and his 31 grandchildren, and his twin brother Raul.

Image credits: MAKATI BUSINESS CLUB





