PLDT bags green loan from HSBC

PLDT Inc. has secured a P1-billion green loan facility from HSBC Philippines which the company will use to bankroll its network expansion.

This is HSBC’s first green loan facility to a Philippine-based teco.

According to a disclosure to the stock exchange, the amount will “partially fund the ongoing nationwide modernization and expansion of its fiber network supporting internet delivery platforms such as fiber fixed broadband, mobile data services, and carrier-grade WiFi.”

“The availability of sustainable financing facilities will help PLDT’s commitment to ensuring long-term profitability by doing business responsibly. We are pleased to start this journey with HSBC and anticipate further expanding our sustainable financing portfolio with other sustainability projects,” PLDT CFO Danny Yu said.

Yu said the intended use of the loan is in line with the Green Loan Principles, specifically focusing on achieving energy efficiency.

Fiber cables, based on studies, generate less heat and eliminate the need for cooling systems, resulting in minimal energy loss.

The PLDT Group is currently implementing its decarbonization roadmap, which aims o reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030, building on a 2019 baseline.

“PLDT’s first-ever Green Loan facility is affirmation that our efforts to pursue the twin-goals of energy efficiency and reduced carbon emissions are appreciated and supported by the financial community.

We are thankful to HSBC for helping PLDT carry out our commitment of stewardship of the planet for the next generation,” PLDT Chief Sustainability Officer Melissa Vergel De Dios said.

As of end-December 2023, PLDT said it has over 1.1 million cable kilometers of fiber infrastructure.

PLDT is set to announce its 2023 full year financial results on Thursday.

Image credits: BusinessMirror file photo





