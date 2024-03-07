PHL won’t invoke MDT yet, will file protest vs China over ‘escalation’ of aggression — Marcos

Despite the recent “escalation” of Chinese aggression in Philippine waters, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the country will not be invoking its Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with the United States.

Signed in 1951, the Philippines-US MDT is a commitment by the two countries to support each other in case either of them suffer from an armed attack from a third party.

Instead, the chief executive said the country will be filing the necessary protest against China after its ships harassed and engaged in dangerous maneuvers against Philippine vessels delivering supplies to Filipino troops stationed at Ayungin Shoal.

Four people were hurt from the incident last Tuesday, which alarmed the President.

“We continue to view with great alarm this continuing dangerous maneuvers and dangerous actions that are being done against our seamen, our Coast Guard,” Marcos said in an interview with reporters in Melbourne, Australia last Wednesday.

“Once again, we will make our objections known and hope that we can continue to communicate to find a way so that such actions are no longer seen in the West Philippine Sea,” he added.

Suspicious activity

Marcos also expressed concern over reports of supposed Chinese research vessels, which were spotted in Philippine Rise on 1 March, 2024.



“However, there is a suspicion that they are not only research vessels so, again, this is a bit of an escalation of the tension that is present in the West Philippines Sea,” the President said.

He noted there would have been no issue on the presence of the alleged research vessels in the Philippine Rise if China simply signed the necessary agreement for it with the concerned local authorities.

International law

In his intervention for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Australia Special Summit Leaders’ Retreat in Melbourne, the President reiterated that his administration will continue to defend the country’s sovereignty in line with international law.

“It is thus my government’s position that we will not yield an inch of our sovereign territory, as we are committed to defending our rights within the parameters recognized by international law,” he said.

He urged countries like Australia and other members of ASEAN to help in enforcing international law in the South China Sea to ensure the peaceful resolution of disputes in the said area.

“It remains the responsibility of each state to promote and protect the rule of international law as much as any other state facing wanton military might,” Marcos said.

Marcos concluded his three-day trip in Australia last Thursday. (Samuel Medenilla)

Meanwhile, the South Korean Embassy also expressed “deep concern” about the collision and use of water cannons by the Chinese Coast Guard.

“The situation threatens the safety of crew members and raises tensions in the concerned waters. We reiterate that peace, stability and rules-based order in the SCS must be upheld together with the freedom of navigation and overflight based on the principles of international law, including UNCLOS,” the South Korean Embassy said in its Facebook post.

Image credits: Troi Santos





