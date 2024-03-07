PHAP calls for creation of Circle of Care, Carers’ Law

The Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP), which represents the research-based pharmaceutical sector in the country, is strongly advocating the creation of a Circle of Care that will not only support cancer patients in their journey but their carers as well.

Dr. Diana Edralin, PHAP President and General Manager of Roche, emphasized the need to treat cancer patients holistically because the disease is not only affecting the patient physically, but mentally and emotionally as well.

“Treating a person as a whole is a marathon, not a sprint. It will not end tomorrow; in fact, we do not know when it will end. We need inspiration and support to continue with that journey. We need to pay attention to what is needed beyond medicines and we also need to nourish the mind, body and spirit,” she said.

Dr. Edralin was one of the panelists in the discussion titled “Creating a Circle of Hope: Supporting Everyone on the Cancer Journey.” It was part of the Philippine National Cancer Summit 2024 which was held last February 29 to March 1, 2024 at the Novotel Hotel. The theme of the summit was “Advancing Integrated Cancer Care Systems for the Filipino.

The other panelists were Dr. Necy Juat of the Philippine Society of Medical Oncology; Dr. Jun Ruiz, a gastroenterologist at The Medical City; Kathe Koran “Nikoy” De Guzman, Spokesperson of ICANSERVE Foundation Inc; and Carmen Auste, CEO of the Cancer Warriors Foundation. The panel discussion was sponsored by PHAP with the support of Teodoro Padilla, PHAP Executive Director.

Strokes of hope

The PHAP president also introduced Roche’s “Strokes of Hope” advocacy which “support health and wellness activities of patients, survivors and caregivers through a meaningful art workshop that will help them express their inner thoughts and emotions and will enable them to explore positive outlets through art.”

“This creative process will support our patients’ growth, increase insight, decrease stress, heal trauma and improve interpersonal relationships; therefore achieving a sense of fulfillment that will give them more hop as they fight cancer,” read the description of the program.

The discussion also highlighted the need to look after the carer. Auste defined a caregiver as someone who is paid to look after a patient. A carer, on the other hand, is a family member, a neighbor or a friend who is tasked to look after the patient without any pay involved.

According to Auste, the patient groups are drawing up the provisions of a Carer Law that will extend much needed support to them. These provisions will include a paid carer’s leave which will allow them to go on leave with pay and transportation and travel discounts for carers who need to accompany their loved ones to their check-ups.

“It is also important that carers be given health cards because as they look after their patients, they forget to look after themselves and eventually, they end up being sick as well. There should also be provisions to prevent discrimination in the workplace for carers. The fact that carers have to look after a sick loved one should not hinder their chances of being promoted or from availing of training programs,” Auste added.

Capacitating carers

Dr. Edralin added that there is also a need to capacitate carers because not everyone is trained to care for patients who are chronically ill. She pointed out that PHAP has partnered with the Department of Health to come up with Healthy Pilipinas which provides reliable information for patients and carers.

“Pharmaceutical companies are also pushing for the institutionalization of patient navigation so that those who are diagnosed with cancer will know where or what to do,” she said.

Dr. Edralin also reiterated the need for community support, for patients to connect with support groups and even use digital platforms to keep connected. It is also important to have an outlet where patients, carers and even doctors and allied medical professional can express their emotions and frustrations.

“Art therapy is a good way to relieve depression. Strokes of Hope is the reminder of the day that you fell down but you know you survived. Art can be in different forms and the pharmaceutical industry is here to partner with you because ultimately, the person approach, the community approach, will complement what you have been doing and we will continue to listen to see how we can support your further,” she said.

To build a circle of hope, Dr. Edralin said this can be done by “bringing all this passion and energy together.” While the journey will not be an easy one, Dr. Edralin said at the end of the day, “we need each other and we need to bring all our efforts together because this is the only way that this can be sustainable.”

“A person approach means that we have to continue to stay connected as human beings. Medicine is the art, the paint brush is the human connections,” she said.