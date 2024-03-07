MPIC reports strong financial results

Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) said its attributable net income last year surged 90 percent to P19.91 billion from the previous year’s P10.49 billion.

The company, which delisted from the stock market last year, said operating revenues rose 20 percent to P61.32 billion from the previous year’s P50.88 billion.

June Cheryl A. Cabal-Revilla, the company’s CFO, chief sustainability officer and chief risk officer, said the company has allocated some P140 billion in capital expenditures (capex) this year, similar to last year’s budget.

Some P41 billion will go to power firms Manila Electric Co. and Global Business Power Corp. Tolls roads operator Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) will get P28 billion, while West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. will receive P31.4 billion based on its rate rebasing plan.

“It’s a combination of loans and some of us being able to get the values of our existing assets, and dividends,” Revilla said.

Among the company’s core businesses, power had the largest contribution at P15.2 billion or 62 percent of net operating income last year while toll roads and water contributed P5.8 billion and P4.4 billion, respectively.

Core net income was up 38 percent to P19.5 billion from P14.2 billion in 2022, the company said.

“All of our core business segments performed consistently well in 2023. Meralco’s power generation business is becoming a steady contributor to its growth with promising expansion opportunities in the pipeline. Traffic on our toll roads under MPTC is rising by double digits and Maynilad is benefiting from the catch-up of delayed tariff increases,” MPIC Chairman, President and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

“We are working hard to make 2024 another banner year for MPIC and our operating companies on the expectation that greater private sector participation in infrastructure development will help propel our nation to higher growth in the near term and further ahead.”

Revenues for Meralco rose 4 percent to a record P443.6 billion, reflecting increased pass-through charges and growth in volumes sold. Reported net income rose 34 percent to P38 billion.

For MPTC, toll Revenues grew 19 percent to P27.2 billion due to a combination of toll rate increases and traffic growth in the Philippines and Indonesia.

Core net income, however, increased by only 2 percent to P5.8 billion as revenue growth was tempered by the higher concession amortization on newly opened roads and financing cost of the acquisition of Cikampek Elevated Road or Japex, in Indonesia.

Revenues of Maynilad, meanwhile, grew 19 percent to P27.3 billion on a 2-percent growth in billed volume and higher effective tariffs.

Core net income rose 51 percent to P9.1 billion due to lower operating costs resulting from the extension of the concession period. VG Cabuag