‘LRT-1 Cavite extension is 97% done’

Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) said on Wednesday that 97 percent of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 has been completed, prompting a ranking official to say that the company is bullish about meeting its target opening in the fourth quarter.

LRMC President and CEO Juan F. Alfonso expressed optimism about the project’s advancements.

“We are optimistic about the progress achieved in the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 project. This significant milestone is a testament to the perseverance and dedication of our team and our contractors, all working together to make this project come to life connecting countless residents in the south of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.”

The civil and system works are rapidly advancing to ensure a “smooth and timely opening,” he added.

The progress of the five new stations is notable, with Redemptorist Station at 93.3 percent, MIA Station at 93.5 percent, Asia World Station at 83 percent, Ninoy Aquino Station at 88 percent, and Dr. Santos Station at 94.1 percent. Lorenz S. Marasigan

Key accomplishments include the completion of staircase and louver installation at Dr. Santos Station and finalizing the ceiling at MIA Station. Redemptorist Station has commenced drainage works, showcasing the multi-faceted progress of the project.

Beyond construction, LRMC is actively conducting test runs of various generations of LRT 1 trains, ensuring their compatibility and readiness for operations, Alfonso noted.

The LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1, spanning 6.2km upon completion, will connect Baclaran Station in Pasay City to Dr. Santos Station in Paranaque City. LRMC expects the extension to significantly reduce travel time, benefiting up to 600,000 passengers daily.

“The LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project is poised to significantly contribute to the nation’s economic growth and development by fostering improved connectivity between individuals and communities.

This vital infrastructure project that LRMC is spearheading will not only bridge physical distances but also act as a catalyst for economic activity, creating new opportunities for businesses, trade, and commerce to flourish,” Alfonso said.