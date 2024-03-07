Lower generation cost to cut March rates–Meralco

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said generation charge could go down which could result in lower overall power rates for March.

“While we have yet to receive all the billings from our suppliers, initial indications show lower generation charge this March,” said Meralco Spokesperson and Vice President for Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga.

He cited the resumption of operations of the San Buenaventura power plant after undergoing maintenance and lower Wholesale Electricity Spot Market prices that led to an improved supply situation in the Luzon grid.

Also contributing to this expected decrease is the refund of incremental natural gas charges under the new Gas Sale and Purchase Agreements as recently directed by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

“We are hoping that this reduction in the generation charge will be able to temper the anticipated increase in transmission charge due to higher ancillary service charges,” added Zaldarriaga.

Meralco said it will refund 4 or 5 centavos per kilowatt hour (kWh) to its customers after the ERC told the utility firm that that there was an unverified cost that was passed on to its customers.

The utility firm earlier sought guidance from the ERC on how it should go about with the increase in the price of natural gas from one of its biggest suppliers, First Gas Power Corp. (FGPC).

Meralco’s February rates stood at P11.9168 per kWh from P11.3430 per kWh in January. This was brought about by higher generation charge that led to an increase of P0.5738 per kWh in the February billing.

Last month’s generation charge went up by P0.4552 to P7.1020 per kWh primarily due to higher cost of power from Independent Power Producers and Power Supply Agreements.