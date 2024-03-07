 Lender ranked 7th top employer

Security Bank Corp. (PSE: SECB) announced it was ranked 7th in the “Top 100 Employers for Fresh Graduates” list of the local office of New South Wales, Australia-headquartered Prosple Pty Ltd. SECB was ranked in the same list at 71 last year.

The lender said through a statement that its ascent in the ranking “reflects its commitment to continuous enhancement and to nurturing young talent and fostering a supportive work environment.

“This achievement underscores [the bank’s] strategic investments in people transformation projects. Our commitment to continuous improvement is unwavering,” SECB Executive Vice President Nerissa Gloria C. Berba was quoted in the statement as saying.