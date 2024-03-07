Kazakhstan grabs five more golds

CAPAS, TARLAC – Kazakhstan grabbed five more gold medals in the final day of the 11th Asian Age Group Championships artistic swimming competition at the New Clark City Aquatic Center here Wednesday night.

Artyom Tomchishin and Zhansaya Shaukenova scored 124.7625 points to beat teammates Zhansaya Abdykadyr and Svyatoslav (99.3708) for the gold medal in the mixed duet 12 and under event.

Kazakhstan also ruled the mixed team 12 and under, 13-15, junior 15-19 and mixed acrobatic junior 15-19.

Dayana Jamanchalova, who hails from Karaganda City, was elated after pocketing four golds — solo, duet (with Sofiya Ichshenko), mixed duet and free combination in the 13-15 category.

“This is my first time in the Asian Age Group Championships and I am very happy with my achievement here,” said the 15-year-old Jamanchalova, who learned artistic swimming when she was six years old. She has competed at the World League held in Dubai, UAE last year.

Kazakhstan finished with nine golds, six silvers and one bronze in the tournament organized by Philippine Aquatics, Inc. and supported by MVP Sports Foundation, Pinay In Action, Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission.

China was second with three golds, four silver and one bronze followed by Uzbekistan (2-2-6), Thailand (1-3-2), Japan (1-0-0), Singapore (0-1-2), and Malaysia (0-0-1).

In water polo, Iran defeated Singapore 19-8 for its fourth win in the men’s division.

Japan stayed perfect in the women’s division after beating Singapore, 26-6, for its fourth consecutive victory.

Other matches saw China prevailing over Kazakhstan, 14-9, and Uzbekistan pulling off a 31-6 win over Sri Lanka.